Megan Fox named the reason for quitting alcohol

The American actress admitted that she gave up the addiction.

35-year-old lover of the musician Machine Gun Kelly – Megan Fox – said that she has not drunk alcohol for 12 years.

It turned out that the reason for such a sharp turn in the world of healthy lifestyle was a strong sense of shame. The artist tested it when she went through the 2009 Golden Globe Awards on the carpet.

“At the Golden Globes, they always put giant bottles of champagne on the table. I was so carried away by the conversation that I did not notice as I drank several glasses. Then I was in an aggressive mood, I said a lot of terrible things. I shouldn’t have said that on the red carpet, ”Fox admitted.

Recall that then at the award, Megan called herself the double of Alan Alda, and also admired the outstanding forms of Salma Hayek. Fox also told how she starved herself for a breathtaking waist.

“I was in a lot of trouble because of what I said then“, – noted Megan on the WWW podcast.

We will remind, under the influence of alcohol Fox also reported problems in relationships with ex-lover Brian Austin Green. With 48-year-old actor Megan Fox broke up in November 2019.



See also: