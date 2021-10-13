Megan Fox spoke about her body dysmorphophobia. She is extremely insecure about her appearance.

American actress Megan Fox, known for the films “Transformers” and “Jennifer’s Body”, admitted that she suffers from body dysmorphic disorder, a mental disorder in which a person is overly concerned about the imperfection of his body. She told GQ about this.
The artist gave the publication a long interview with her lover, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. In it, Fox revealed details about her relationship and how she finally found herself next to Colson Baker (real name MGK).
“I am an unusual person. And I buried a lot of what constituted me, because there was no place for that. But meeting him is like meeting my own reflection. I recognize myself in him so much – that which I have locked in myself and which needs to be restored, ”said Fox.
At the same time, the actress emphasized that there is a place for “ecstasy and agony” in their romance with Baker. “I don’t want people to think that everything is perfect here. I called our history the darkest fairy tale not without reason, ”she added.
“We have a very rich relationship. Our souls chose each other to meet face to face with the shadow of ourselves, to see those things about us that we did not want to know, which were repulsive, ”Fox explained.
However, the actress is confident that it was only with MGK that she managed to feel a real spiritual connection. The couple felt it from the first second they met, Fox noted. “This is what my heart was looking for,” – shared the movie star.
MGK confessed that his love for Fox gave him the meaning of life and became an inspiration in music. The rapper stated that he had never thought before that a relationship could be anything good. After all, he, by his own admission, grew up in a place where there were no examples of happy families.
“We can look at someone and think, ‘This person is so beautiful. His life must be so easy. ” But most likely he does not think so of himself. I have body dysmorphophobia, a lot of deep self-doubt, ”added Fox.
She, like her lover, copes with a mental disorder. The actress cannot shake off anxiety about her appearance. MGK, on the other hand, suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which developed during a difficult childhood and drug problems.