https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211013/foks-1754338751.html

Megan Fox starred in a candid photo shoot with her new boyfriend

Megan Fox starred in a candid photo shoot with her new boyfriend

Megan Fox starred in a candid photo shoot with her new boyfriend

Actress Megan Fox and her chosen one rapper Machine Gun Kelly took part in a candid photoshoot for men’s magazine GQ. The artist announced this in her … Radio Sputnik, 13.10.2021

2021-10-13T11: 32

2021-10-13T11: 32

2021-10-13T11: 33

gq (log)

Megan Fox

show business – radio sputnik

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/1d/1575111875_0-0:1890:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_7afb79ec51f11db78c4b5ac6265ea69d.jpg

MOSCOW, October 13 / Radio Sputnik. Actress Megan Fox and her chosen one rapper Machine Gun Kelly took part in a candid photoshoot for men’s magazine GQ. The artist announced this on her Instagram. She promised that the magazine will tell “the story of two renegades”, which will be filled with “morbid obsession, weapons, addiction, shamans, a sea of ​​blood” and such sex that “Lucifer would grab the cross.” In the pictures, Fox poses nude. She chose a harness, thigh bracelets and a pistol as accessories. Her boyfriend is standing nearby in a long jacket, high leather boots and with a cigarette in his mouth, according to the TV channel “360”. Earlier radio Sputnik reported that singer Britney Spears celebrated her exit from under custody of his father, stripping naked. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211012/kruz-1754207699.html

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/1d/1575111875_210-0:1628:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_d66e79e887ba6420fe0733a76e6daf29.jpg

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

gq (magazine), megan fox, show business – radio sputnik