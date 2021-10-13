Mera Amber Heard Receives DC Solo Movie After Aquaman II

Even the most cursory glance on the Internet can make it clear that Amber Heard is not a respected and loved figure in Hollywood. The actress has officially returned to the image of the Mera for the filming of the tape “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom“, Prompting her detractors to boycott the upcoming DC MCU tape.

All this time, there has been no shortage of rumors and speculations that she will either be removed from the role, or, on the contrary, her screen time will be increased. In addition, there have been many unconfirmed reports that she will play a much more important role in promoting the shared universe, which will soon be distributed in the form of HBO Max TV series, solo films and a place in the next iteration of the Justice League.

Of course, none of the above has been fully confirmed yet, but insider Mikey Sutton doubles down on Warner Bros. and DC Films have huge plans for Amber Heard. According to Sutton, Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, is a big fan of the 35-year-old actress, and she will soon have her own project called Mera: Queen of Atlantis (“Mera: Queen of Atlantis“).

Sutton also refers to the opinion of the WB; The studio believes the online backlash against Heard is artificially inflated, and senior management sees it as an important asset in the continued expansion of the DCU.

What are your thoughts on promoting Amber Heard’s Measure in the DC MCU? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!

Movie premiere “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom»Is scheduled for December 16, 2022.