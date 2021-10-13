Messi, Jorginho, Lewandowski … Who will receive the Golden Ball?

At the beginning of October, France Football presented 30 applicants for the Ballon d’Or. Which of the nominees is the favorite in the dispute for the title of the best player of the year according to the authoritative French publication?

In 2020, the historically most prestigious individual prize in football was not awarded due to a year that was shoveled by the pandemic. If not for the controversial decision of the French edition, there were no questions with the favorite. The discussion was conducted exclusively in context: whether it is fair or not that the outstanding performance of Robert Lewandowski was not crowned with the Ballon d’Or, although the main awards from FIFA and UEFA were expected for the Polish striker. Now, based on the totality of individual and team achievements, there is no such obvious favorite even close.

Full list of nominees for the “Golden Ball-2021”

If you count by country, among the top 30 most of the European champion Italy – 5, among the clubs leading the Champions League finalists “Manchester City” and “Chelsea” – 5. An interesting distinctive feature was the abundance of young people: 20 percent of candidates are under 22 years old … (Pedri, 18, Foden and Holland, 21, Mbappe, Donnarumma and Mount – 22 each). For most of the participants, getting into the top 30 is, obviously, the maximum at the end of the year. The list of favorites is clearly visible too, but which of them will win the award?

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 47 + 14

Trophies: Copa America, Spanish Cup

Barcelona did not shine in the domestic arena, immediately flew out of the Champions League playoffs, while Leo literally dragged his home club out of the swamp by the hair and scored a winning double in the King’s Cup final, leaving the grand without a single trophy for the season. In the summer, for the first time in his career, Messi won a major tournament with the main national team of Argentina, sharing the title of the best player in the America’s Cup with Neymar. After moving to PSG, adaptation is not easy, but the Argentine is still ahead of all competitors in the goal-plus-pass system.

Open video

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 33 + 3

Trophies: Italian Cup

Since 2004, the Portuguese has never flown past the nomination. Despite a controversial season at Juventus, his place at least at the top of the list is undeniable. Won the Serie A scorers race and then came back to Manchester United in a really flashy way. In addition, in September, Cristiano became the absolute leader in goals for national teams in history.

Open video

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 50 + 8

Trophies: Bundesliga

In a recent interview with Marca, the Polish forward stated:

– The opportunity to win the Ballon d’Or means a lot to me, it makes me proud. Considering everything I did not only this year, but also in 2020, when the prize was not awarded … I won many titles, scored many goals, won the championship, the European Super Cup, the World Club Championship, broke Gerd Müller’s record. It was impressive, everyone saw what I did and continue to do. These have been two outstanding years for me.

And although it was 2021 that turned out to be stingy with team trophies, how to argue with such a logic?

Open video

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 34 +12

Trophies: League of Nations, French Cup

Mbappe is still young, but is habitually a contender for the Ballon d’Or. Goals at the decisive stage of the League of Nations added points to him. However, far from the best performance at Euro, the apogee of which was the decisive unrealized 11-meter in the post-match series with Switzerland, may turn out to be a serious obstacle.

Open video

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 4 + 1

Trophies: Champions League, European Championship, UEFA Super Cup

In terms of the proportion of awards, the Brazilian-Italian in 2021 has no equal competitors. The importance of Jorginho to Chelsea and the Italian national team is also beyond doubt. However, practice shows that a player of his role can receive an individual reward only for a clear advantage. Will they consider him as such?

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 1 + 1

Trophies: Champions League, UEFA Super Cup

What has been said about Jorginho’s prospects also applies to the French defensive midfielder. After a brilliant spring stretch, a tangible impact on Chelsea’s Champions League triumph, Kante was already seen as one of the favorites in the Ballon d’Or dispute. Especially considering the high chances of the French national team to win the European Championship. However, the prospects are now blurry. The League of Nations could have improved the situation, but Kante did not take part in the victorious final part due to the coronavirus.

Photo: © David Ramos / Staff / Getty Images Sport / Gettyimages.ru

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 33 + 12

Trophies: The League of nations

But in the semifinals and final of the League of Nations, Benzema, who returned to the national team, flashed in all its glory. His brilliant goals (especially important and beautiful against Spain) helped France to turn the tide of the games that were not in the best way for the time being, and also to a large extent to rehabilitate for the failure at Euro, where Benzema was also good. For Karim and a chic start to the new season. Last Sunday, Real Madrid congratulated their striker on his victory in the League of Nations and called for the Golden Ball.

Open video

Goal plus pass (all official matches in 2021): 12 + 13

Trophies: Premier League, English League Cup

By and large, 2021 turned out to be a difficult year for the Belgian unique, who was constantly haunted by all sorts of injuries. It was especially annoying to leave during the Champions League final. Due to the damage received in the Port, I also had to be included in the European Championship already during the tournament. Surprisingly, De Bruyne quickly began to benefit both the national team and Manchester City, after an enforced absence, came to the fore at key moments.

Open video