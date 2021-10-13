Mika Hakkinen: Bottas has one of his best victories

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen summed up the results of the Turkish Grand Prix, which was won by his compatriot Valtteri Bottas …

On Sunday in Turkey we saw a brilliant performance by Valtteri Bottas. A strong race brought him the tenth victory in Formula 1. The result is very important also because Valtteri earned the maximum points for Mercedes and kept Max Verstappen behind. With Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth, it was critical for the team that Valtteri did not let Max win. In such a situation, it was nice to see Bottas dominate.

Valtteri showed excellent skill by monitoring the condition of the intermediate tires, which, due to the wet track, were used throughout the entire distance. He did especially well at the beginning of the race and after the pit stop.

It’s easy enough to quickly wear out the intermediate tires if you overdo the attack right after the pit stop, as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclair did. Valtteri, on the other hand, focused on not letting Max pass, and took care of the tires until they were ready to attack – he had a brilliant race.

There is no doubt that he won one of his best victories in Formula 1, so I am not surprised that after the finish both he and the team were happy. On the day that Lewis received a penalty with the loss of ten positions for replacing the engine, Valtteri did everything that the team expected from him.

For Lewis, the race turned out to be more difficult due to the critical timing of the pit stops. The best moment to stop was about the same lap Max stopped at – which is exactly what Valtteri did when Verstappen went around to get a new set of intermediate tires later. Any other strategy was fraught with risks, even if the car was fast.

I can understand why Lewis decided to stay on the track and try to reach the finish line, but there was no doubt that his tires would start to lose speed. We saw this on the example of Esteban Okon, who never stopped, and Charles Leclerc, who first stayed on the track and was in the lead for nine laps. In the end, the tires on Charles’ car finally lost grip – and this is exactly what could have happened to Lewis.

In addition, Lewis risked a puncture, but he cannot afford to go in a situation when he is fighting Max for the title. In a situation where Valtteri wins and Verstappen comes in second, fifth is a good result for Lewis.

The results of the weekend clearly show that Mercedes has a speed advantage over Red Bull. Lewis and Valtteri were the fastest in qualifying, and even Max said the team needed to work hard to win the title.

The strength of Red Bull was the performance of Sergio Perez on Sunday. He had a great race, defended Max’s second place and finished third. His fight with Lewis was great – we saw the confidence and maturity in the actions of Sergio, who has always been known as a rubber specialist.

Sergio has had several difficult races lately, so it’s nice to see such a performance in his performance at a very necessary moment for the team.

Until the end of the season, there are six races, and I think that Valtteri and Sergio will play an increasingly important role in helping Lewis and Max. Verstappen leads with a six-point lead, 156 more points to be played in the final races – the scales in the fight for the title can very quickly tilt in one direction or the other.