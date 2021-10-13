Mikhail Boyarsky: the Russian national football team has no place at the World Cup – News

At the moment, the national team of Russian footballers very successfully bypasses the rivals in the qualifying rounds preceding the World Cup. The Russian national team managed to defeat the team from Slovakia and Slovenia, and the misfire of the Croatian national team gave a positive result. The Russian national team is in first place in its group in the standings. In November, Russian footballers will have a home match with the Cypriots and an away match with the Croats.

The head coach of the Russian national team was Valery Karpin, who replaced Stanislav Cherchesov in this position, under whom the previous World Cup in football was, to put it mildly, far from the best for the national team. But even now one should not cherish any special hopes. This is exactly what Mikhail Boyarsky, who is a longtime fan of the St. Petersburg Zenit, thinks.

According to the artist, which he expressed in an interview with sport24, it is not even worth hoping for success in the 2022 World Cup. Our team has a good chance to qualify as a winner and fly to Qatar. But you need to play there, and not rely on luck or mistakes of other teams. Now it’s worth fighting, but in Qatar, Russian footballers have nothing to do, Boyarsky believes, since the World Cup is not the level that Russian footballers have reached.

Of course, watching the games of our players, including those in the national team, you involuntarily lean towards the position of a famous artist. But hope dies last and I want to believe that maybe someday (and suddenly this time) Russian footballers will return home, at least as worthy participants in the main football event, and not as outsiders with their heads down. Now it remains to watch the game of Russian footballers in the qualifying matches and wait for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will be held in November-December next year. The shift in the tournament to the end of the year is due to the climatic characteristics of the state in the Middle East, which has become another site for an impressive sporting event.