Mineev – Ismailov, history of the conflict, when the fight, revenge, video – October 13, 2021

Revenge will take place in Sochi on October 16 Magomed Ismailova and Vladimir Mineev… This event is called the main one for Russia in MMA for the entire 2021. Usually, fights are waiting so hard when there is real hostility between the rivals (great, if also with open aggression). And in this case, we have an unprecedentedly tough conflict for domestic MMA – at least at such a high level. We remember how the mutual hatred of Ismailov and Mineev began.

It all started five years ago, on October 8, 2016 at the Fight Nights Global 53 tournament. On that day Mineev defeated Yasubei Enomoto, and Ismailov voiced the idea of ​​his fight with Vladimir for the first time in public. Magomed walked around the auditorium and filmed a spontaneous poll on the topic: “Who will win the battle between Ismailov and Mineev?” The challenge was noticed, and Vladimir and Magomed began to build up a face-to-face confrontation.

For various reasons, the first fight between Ismailov and Mineev had to wait two years. In the course of this time, the rivals, not particularly evil, teased each other on social networks. But the intensity of the confrontation increased markedly when the battle was approved in September 2018. And it all began when Mineev (twice in one message) called Ismailov a coward and a blogger who curses with people to take his side. Magomed was offended by these words, and he wrote down a tough answer.

“The guy who likes to wear women’s shirts said that I was a coward. Vova, if we are locked in one room, literally in 10 minutes you will be found in it, trapped in a corner and frightened. Your armpits are sweating from just one look. I can substantiate every word I say! And you can’t do that! I have never spoken to you on emotions, unreasonably or not deliberately. You did it! If you decide to go personal with the goal that I beat the nonsense out of you before the fight, and it did not take place again, then I have to temporarily disrupt your plans. I signed a contract for a fight, I do not break contracts, I am a Muslim! Therefore, I will do everything to get in the best shape for the battle on October 19! Whatever the outcome, the question is closed only in the sports component: referee, points, early victory, it doesn’t matter! After that we will find out with you which of us is a man, and who is a COWARD! Insults are not solved by sports, this is already life! “

Then for the first time it seemed that a real enmity arose between the fighters. And soon there was a pre-match press conference between Ismailov and Mineev, and doubts about the reality of the conflict disappeared completely. That evening, Magomed and Vladimir fought outside the cage for the first time.

On October 19, 2018, Ismailov and Mineev had an excellent five-round fight, which ended in a draw. After that, the passions between the opponents subsided somewhat, but only for a while: it was clear that their revenge would become an even larger event than the first fight, so it was too early to put up.

A new exacerbation between Ismailov and Mineev happened in March 2019 from Vladimir’s provocative Instagram post. Below is the post itself and Magomed’s answer under it:

It is important to understand that at that moment Ismailov was preparing for his debut in the ACA league, where he was given rivals Vyacheslav Vasilevsky (their fight was scheduled for April 27, 2019). That is, Magomed had just transferred to another organization and was clearly not available for revenge with Mineev representing Fight Nights for the next year or more. Nevertheless, Vladimir decided to throw fireballs into the old conflict, but it seems he overdid it, because his provocation again led to domestic violence.

Ismailov issued a quick knockout to Vasilevsky, and a day after that he went to Turkish Belek, where he and many other prominent figures in the Russian MMA industry were invited by the president of Fight Nights Kamil Hajiyev. The event was extremely friendly and included many pleasant meetings, seminars, sea and relaxation. The whole situation collapsed as soon as Ismailov and Mineev crossed in the hotel restaurant. Magomed approached Vladimir to take him out into the street for personal communication, but the men did not manage to go far, and they fought right near Vladimir’s table.

Of course, the incident served as a powerful pretext for new talks about revenge between Mineev and Ismailov. Even if the very next day they were reconciled there in Turkey, and Magomed was tightly bound by a contract with the ASA – a replay of the most powerful Russian battle of 2018 was becoming more and more expected. However, in the next year and a half, the rivals took a parallel course, going about their personal affairs: Ismailov turned into the main MMA star inside Russia, defeating the best and most prominent fighters in the ASA (Frolov, A. Emelianenko, Shtyrkov) and pumping up his Instagram, and Mineev healed the patient shoulder and through not particularly hype victories went to his current title of champion Fight Nights.

At this time between Ismailov and Mineev, it seemed, even a truce was outlined. Yes, they both still supported the idea of ​​revenge in every interview, but it was as if they weren’t doing it with the same anger. Magomed even invited Vladimir to his podcast, the video with which, however, never saw the light of day.

The concrete movement of the fighters towards revenge began when Ismailov beat Shtyrkov on December 13, 2020 and thus worked out the agreements with the ASA. Already 11 days later, Magomed again fought Mineev in an unauthorized format. It happened at the AMC Fight Nights: Winter Cup tournament right after the fight between Nurullo Aliyev and Alexander Grebnev. The loser Grebnev tried to give an interview, but he was prevented by the Mineev who suddenly appeared in the cage:

“I know that you are here! Come out and tell me when we fight. And then all people think that you are scared“, – Vladimir shouted into the microphone.

Ismailov was not long in coming and soon also found himself in the combat perimeter. And after a few moments, an angry crowd poured out there, responding to the fight that had begun between Ismailov and Mineev. It is believed that for the most part, these were people from Magomed’s entourage, so that Vladimir was recognized as the victims of the ugly brawl. He himself prepared an answer for Ismailov, which could not but offend him.

The fight between Ismailov and Mineev at the Fight Nights tournament began with a head-on with a microphone from Vladimir. And the footage with this moment was eventually used to once again pry Magomed: the microphone was replaced by some less decent object through editing (a device made of latex that imitates the male genital organ), and the edited version with this episode appeared on Mineev’s YouTube channel … Ismailov could not fail to notice this and, of course, became very angry. Now it was no longer enough for Magomed to simply have a revenge with Vladimir: the Dagestan fighter insisted on a personal meeting with an opponent without cameras in an empty room and promised that this story would not end with a fight in a cage.

“I just cannot accept that some of my loved ones might ever face something like this, I’m not ready for this,” Ismailov admitted in a fresh interview to Yaroslav Stepanov, “I don’t care that he carries a disgusting message. I saw it, gave it chapallah, sent it on. I didn’t see – figs with him, let such a fool live among us. But when we talk about the Internet, everyone can see it. I’m not ready for my family to see that a man is hinting at a relationship with another man. “

On October 16, Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev, if they do not completely resolve their conflict (it seems too personal), they will at least get the opportunity to convey their position to their opponents as harshly as possible, without breaking the law. We have all been waiting for this moment for three years and there is no doubt that there will be something to see in the main Russian revenge of recent years. The first fight between Ismailov and Mineev went down in the history of Russian MMA as one of the most interesting and important. The second already seems much more principled and promising in terms of spectacle.