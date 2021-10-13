new details of the libel case

Star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp does not lose hope of challenging the court decision, in which Judge Andrew Nichol found him guilty of physical abuse of ex-wife Amber Heard. Last December, Johnny sued Amber and The Sun News Group Newspapers, which described Depp as “the wife-beating man.” The artist’s lawyer, Joel Rich, asked the bar to “set aside the decision and order a new trial”:

The judge did not examine the parties’ evidence with the necessary meticulousness that everyone could count on. His findings are empty statements, with no explanation of how the judge arrived at them. He initially accepted the fact that Ms. Hurd was right in her statements, without even considering the evidence to the contrary.

But the attempt failed: yesterday, a couple of days after the meeting, which was attended by both sides of the case, the decision was made public – to leave the verdict unchanged. The court ruled that “Hurd’s charges were largely true” and also recognized the validity of the expression “beating wife” in this situation. Heard’s representatives said they were “pleased but in no way surprised” with the decision. And Amber herself published a post a few hours ago with the following content:

The evidence presented in the British case was convincing and overwhelming. Again, the original verdict that Depp injured Heard at least 12 times, leaving a mark on her life, was correct. Depp’s confused memories and testimonies are caused by years of untrustworthy substance abuse.

Recall that in November Johnny Depp lost his sensational libel casefiled against ex-wife Amber Heard and The Sun. A High Court judge in London refused to satisfy the claim of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, noting that everything written in the newspaper’s article was true. And it was written there that Johnny Depp subjected Amber Heard to physical and psychological violence 14 times. The 2018 article was titled “The Disappeared Pot: How Could J. Rowling Be” Unbelievably Happy “if she cast her rapist Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts? and contained the statements of Amber herself.

Note that Johnny Depp initiated legal proceedings against the British publishing house News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and executive editor Dan Wootton in the summer. Depp was most outraged by the information stated in these articles that he was an abuser who used violence against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The latter was a witness in this case. Also in court, the testimony of Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis, who vouched for Johnny Depp, were read, and he himself accused Amber of commercialism, insensitivity and cruelty.