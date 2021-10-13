NHL start, Ronaldo hat-trick, Denmark reached the World Cup, Gusev returned to SKA, Zaitseva’s results in Sochi-2014 were canceled and other news of the morning – Hockey

1. NHL. On the first day of the regular season, Stanley Cup winner “Tampa” after uplifting champion banner flew in playing without the main stars “Pittsburgh” (2: 6), having conceded 3 goals at once into an empty net. Kucherov’s – 0 shots, for Sergachev – “minus 4”.

Seattle in NHL debut lost to Vegas (3: 4), but showed character, having won back from the account 0: 3. The scorer of the Kraken’s first goal in history became forward Ryan Donato…

2. In qualifying for the World Cup 2022 Ukraine at home played a draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina (1: 1), England shared points with Hungary (1: 1) in London, Kazakhstan lost at home to Finland (0: 2) and other results…

Portugal defeated Luxembourg (5: 0) – Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot and again from the game. The Portuguese scores to the team from the Duchy often at the national team level (9 goals). Cristiano caught up with Messi on goals in 2021 (38 each), Ronaldo has 58 hat-tricks in his career, Leo – 55.

Denmark entered the World Cup-2022 second in Europe, winning all 8 qualifier matches with a total score of 27: 0!

3. IBU canceled the results of Olga Zaitseva at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia lost silver in the women’s relay.

4. Medvedev, Karatsev, Khachanov went to the 4th circle Masters in Indian Wells, Rublev, Berrettini dropped out.

5. In the KHL, Salavat Yulaev lost to Ak Bars (2: 3 B), Admiral lost to Traktor (2: 4), Neftekhimik scored six goals against Jokerit (6: 3) and other results day.

6.33 points of Shengelia helped CSKA get the upper hand over Zenit in the Euroleague, UNICS defeated Bayern Munich with -16.

7. Marit Bjorgen passed a positive doping test at the 2017 World Cup, but the FIS did not start a case and acquitted the eight-time Olympic champion in cross-country skiing without publicity.

8. Evgenia Medvedeva presented Harley Quinn image in the show “Ice Age”, Danya Milokhin – Joker.

9. Brooklyn dismissed Irving until he can play at home matches – Kyrie refuses vaccinations. “No with” will pay defender for away matches.

10. Russian youth team at a party defeated Lithuania (3: 0) in the 4th round of Euro 2023 (U21) selection, a double was made by Dynamo forward Konstantin Tyukavin.

11. Justin Bieber, rapper A $ AP Rocky, singer Jason Derulo and DJs David Guetta and Tiësto will perform at the first ever Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. FIA is working on an introduction riders rating different championships, the final tournament in the ATP style is not excluded.

12. Nikita Gusev signed a contract from SKA until the end of the season. Rangers allowed Kravtsov to look for a new team in the NHL, Vitaly refused to go to the AHLand the club may disqualify him.

13. Jorge Masvidal fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 269.

14. Karpin and the players of the Russian national team sang the song “Valera, Valera” in the locker room after defeating Slovenia (2: 1). Singer Aphrodite replaced the words of her hit: “Valera, Valera – you made the national team first… Valera, Valera – our hope and faith ”. But there is also unpleasant news: Russian fans beat up in Maribor after the match.

Quotes of the day:

Anatoly Wasserman: “WADA systematically demonstrates its commitment and frankly proves that Russia is always to blame for the reason that it is Russia.”

Genich about the change of captains in the national team: “I don’t like it, the captain is the face of the nation. Why did they come to the experiment in Russia, and not in a backward African country? “

Anton Shipulin: “Why are athletes in the State Duma? And then, so that those who really understand this should be engaged in the issues of physical education and sports “

FIFA President about the World Cup every 2 years: Champions League, Super Bowl, Wimbledon are held every year, and everyone is looking forward to it. We need more prestigious tournaments “

Adam Rippon on why he came out: “When Russia passed a law against gay propaganda, I realized that I had to say something.”

Dynamo defender Varela: “Russia is more developed than Denmark. I came here and realized that I am at home “

Cherdantsev on the change of captains in the national team: “I have a negative attitude. This is not “Armavir” and not “Rostov”