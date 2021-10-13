Nigmatullin compared Dzhikia with Ibrahimovich after the match of the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The former goalkeeper of the Russian national team and “Spartak” also called Safonov the first number of the national team and assessed Karpin’s work

Photo: Olga Zinovskaya / TASS



The defender of the Russian national team Georgy Jikia played an excellent game against Slovenia, scored a goal in the style of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and was not inferior to the Swedish striker in the quality of the game throughout the game. Ruslan Nigmatullin, the former goalkeeper of the Russian national team and Moscow Lokomotiv, said this to RBC.Sport.

“I liked the game very much, first of all by its result. Dzhikia was Ibrahimovic today, and why not, the goal is in his style, and in general he played the whole match at a high level, ”Nigmatullin said.

Djikia appreciated his goal to Slovenes



Also, the former goalkeeper noted that goalkeeper Matvey Safonov proved that he is number one in the national team, and coach Valery Karpin did an excellent job with the tasks assigned to him.

“Safonov is a great fellow, two excellent matches. Before that, Guilherme showed an excellent game and he could have been the main one, but now Safonov absolutely proves that he is number one. I would like to congratulate Valeriy Karpin to the separate divisions, he copes with his task perfectly, with a victory, ”concluded the former Spartak player.

“I told them:“ I am an idiot ”. How did they evaluate the victory of the Russian national team over Slovenia



The Russian national team won the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup over Slovenia (2: 1) and guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament. After Karpin was appointed to the national team, Dziuba did not play a single match.

RPL President announced “super game” in the match with Slovenia



After 8 rounds, the Russian national team with 19 points tops the standings. In second place is the Croatian team with 17 points.

In the remaining two matches, the Russian national team will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with Croatia (November 14).