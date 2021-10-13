Nikita Gusev signed a contract with SKA: what awaits the Russian striker in the KHL – October 12, 2021

I remember very well how in the spring of 2019, when Nikita Gusev signed a contract with Vegas and left to conquer the NHL, overseas he was called the coolest player from Europe. In Russia, the striker achieved everything: he won the Gagarin Cup, became the top scorer of the KHL, gaining 82 (17 + 65) points in 62 matches in the last season. If he doesn’t succeed in the NHL, then others should not try – that is what it seemed at that moment. But in the Golden Knights in the playoffs he was not given a chance, he was traded to New Jersey, where Nikita can add only one season to his asset – 2019/20. It is better to erase the next year from the hockey biography.

In the Toronto training camp, Gusev failed to prove himself: he was not offered a contract, and other teams did not show due interest either. And the return to Russia was completely logical. Knocking on a closed door when you’re 29 is stupid, maybe even pointless. Nikita returned to where he left from, to SKA. Although in Russia he was a free agent and could sign with any team. But in the fall, almost no one had free money under the ceiling of salaries, and initially the hockey player asked for a salary in the region of 90 million rubles per season.

The residents of St. Petersburg do not have that kind of money either, but thanks to the exchange of Kamenev (salary 45 million), it was possible to unload the payment system and make room for Gusev. SKA also gave Siberia a 20-year-old Yegor Spiridonov, who has not yet played due to health problems this season. In return, the club received the rights to Valentin Zykov, with whom he signed a contract until the end of the season.

Considering that Gusev signs a month and a half after the start of the KHL regular season, he received less than he originally asked for. In SKA, everything is familiar to Nikita, besides, the team claims for the Gagarin Cup, which means that the contract will definitely contain huge bonuses for reaching the top four. It is not a fact that the army team will manage to reach the final of the Conference, but at least the player will be motivated. After the departure of Vladimir Tkachev, Valery Bragin’s team was in dire need of a high-level creative striker. Burdasov and Kuzmenko cannot pull out every match. Nikita will have a lot of playing time, the first majority and the opportunity to create. He has not lost his skill overseas for several years, and by the standards of the KHL is still a star.

Will Gusev have motivation in the KHL? But it was found with Vadim Shipachev, who not only does not slow down, but only picks it up. This good season will allow Nikita to sign a big contract for several years in the spring (now no club is ready to give him hundreds of millions). This is an opportunity to provide for the family for life, to compete for one more Gagarin Cup (there are never many of them), to get to the World Cup, the gold of which the striker still does not have. You should forget about the Olympics: the Russian team is in complete order with the extreme. Even playing in the NHL, Nikita would not have much of a chance to get to Beijing.

It is worth forgetting about Gusev and the NHL. The return to Russia now put an end to the prospects of the player overseas. No matter how great he played in Russia, in America he has a reputation as a hockey player who did not live up to expectations and his salary (at the Devils). He could change this by proving his worth in North American clubs. But Nikita abandoned the idea of ​​waiting for a ghostly chance and chose stability. And for this he definitely cannot be blamed. One cannot but rejoice for the KHL, which has received a bright player. True, Nikita used to shy away from the media and poorly performed the role of a star. But, perhaps, a couple of years overseas changed him, as once his former partner, Shipachev.

Getty Images

Subscribe to Daria Tuboltseva’s Instagram