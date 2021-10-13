noticed with ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, details, details, latest news :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

After the divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s personal life began to interest the public even more. Every day she is credited with new novels, and then mysterious details are revealed.

Now the alleged lover of the star is the singer The Weekend. They recently spent a weekend together. Then the journalists filmed celebrities during a date in an elite restaurant. Together they left the Santa Monica establishment in the singer’s car. At the same time, it was not part of his plans to take the star home.

After dinner, the “couple” spent time in the artist’s mansion. At the same time, despite the rumors, apparently, the serious age difference does not bother anyone. Angelina Jolie is 15 years older than the alleged chosen one. At meetings with the singer, she does not hesitate to dress in the best outfits with the most expressive cutouts.

Despite the fact that the news about the connection between the artists appeared a long time ago, both of them refuse to comment on the alleged novel. The day before, journalists even thought that they had found an answer to the question of why this was happening. The brilliant actress was noticed with her ex-husband.

Many immediately thought that it was about Brad Pitt, and the scandal continues. However, the day before, the happy Angelina Jolie was spotted on a date with actor Johnny Lee Miller. Recall that colleagues have been married for only a year since 1996. Photographers filmed them in one car. Whether this means the reunion of another couple is too early to say.

READ DNI.RU IN YANDEX.NEWS