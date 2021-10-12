Konstantin Genich: “Now you will not envy Dziuba. Probably, Artem expected a different result from the national team ”

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich speculated about the feelings of Zenit forward Artem Dziuba, who temporarily refused to play for the Russian national team, after the national team won over Slovenia in Maribor (2: 1) as part of the 2022 World Cup selection.

– Dmitry Guberniev wrote in his Telegram channel: “By the way, Dziuba, who has gotten in shape, can be very useful in the match with the Croats. He and Karpin showed their characters, you can think about the country together. ”

– It seems to me that now you will not envy Dziuba. Probably Artem expected a different result from the national team… And everyone understands that this is not a question of getting in shape, they just have some kind of incompatibility with Karpin and a reluctance to work together. I think that it is easier for Karpin to manage the team without Dziuba.

I think even if Artyom scores 10 goals in October, he is unlikely to return to the national team in November. To touch the success, if the national team will reach the World Cup, perhaps he would like to. But the inner ego will stop his return to the national team. I think while Karpin is at the helm, Dziuba will not return to the national team…

The Russian national team scored 19 points and came out on top in Group H, overtaking Croatia, which has 17 points.

Slovenia – Russia – 1: 2. Goals and Highlights

Match TV