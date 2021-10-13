Nurmagomedov joked about McGregor, mentioning the incident with the beating in the subway

The former UFC lightweight champion posted a photo with the Irishman, recalling the brawl after the fight in October 2018

Photo: Harry How / Getty Images



Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov joked about his former Irish rival Conor McGregor, referring to the recent attack on a passenger in the Moscow metro. The fighter made a corresponding post on his Instagram story.

A native of Dagestan, Nurmagomedov posted a photo of McGregor with the caption: “Where is my medal from Bastrykin? I was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis! “

Photo: instagram.com/khabib_nurmagomedov/



The fight mentioned by Nurmagomedov took place in the Moscow metro on October 4. Then, in the train carriage of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line, three men beat up passenger Roman Kovalev, after he stood up for a girl who asked young people to stop making noise and swearing. In the fight, the passenger’s nose was broken, he also received an eye injury. The attackers Magamaali Khanmagomedov, Ibragim Musalaev and Hasan Zalibekov were detained.

The Dagestan authorities condemned the actions of the detainees. Later, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, presented Kovalev with the “Valor and Courage” medal.

The duel between Nurmagomedov and McGregor took place in October 2018. For a Russian, this was the first defense of the UFC championship belt. Nurmagomedov won by rear naked choke in the fourth round. After the duel, a massive brawl took place in the arena with the participation of representatives of the teams of both fighters.