Oleg Taktarov sent Khabib Nurmagomedov after the post about the beating of a passenger in the Moscow metro

Legendary MMA fighter Oleg Taktarov reacted to the words of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who compared his team’s fight with Conor McGregor and the beating of a passenger in the Moscow metro by three natives of Dagestan. Roman Kovalev stood up for the girl.

Earlier, the chairman of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, presented Kovalev with a medal for his courage and indifference.

“Where is my medal from Bastrykin? I was also beaten by a crowd of Dagestanis, ”Khabib wrote, attaching a photo of McGregor.

“Khabib goes to *** (male genital organ – editor’s note of Metaratings.ru), just goes to ***. As for him, do not call me again, please, ”Taktarov said, emotionally responding to a call from a Metaratings.ru correspondent with a request to comment on Khabib’s post.

Recall that Taktarov stood up for Khabib when the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov called the fighter a “UFC project”.

Nurmagomedov, 32, fought his last fight in October 2020 at UFC 254, defeating Justin Gagee by submission (triangle choke) in the second round. In September 2019, at UFC 242, he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission (rear naked choke) in the third round. In October 2018, at UFC 229, Khabib defeated Conor McGregor by submission (rear naked choke) in the fourth round.

In March 2021, UFC President Dana White officially announced that Khabib would not return to the Octagon. On account of his 29 victories and not a single defeat.

