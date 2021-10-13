Olga Zaitseva’s biathlon results from the 2014 Olympic Games were canceled, the Russian biathlon team lost a silver medal in the women’s relay, details – October 13, 2021

Greetings from the past come to Russian sports not only from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), but also from the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The organization officially canceled the results of the biathlete Olga Zaitsevashown at the Sochi Olympics. And the most offensive thing is that the relay suffered, where the team took second place. There, together with Zaitseva, they fled Yana Romanova, Olga Vilukhina and Ekaterina Shumilova…

Initially, there were no complaints about Shumilova when this case began 4 years ago. The rest of the athletes were under suspicion: they got into the report Richard McLaren and had scratches on the sample lids. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later found that there was little evidence (testimony Grigory Rodchenkov not convinced), therefore Vilukhina and Romanova were acquitted. But Zaitseva was not lucky: the ex-head of the Moscow laboratory said more about her.

In addition to the fact that the biathlete was featured in McLaren’s report, she was also, according to Rodchenkov, on the Duchess list (it included contenders for the Games medals who relied on a steroidal alcoholic cocktail). Plus, Zaitseva’s DNA was found in the sample, although she had nothing to do with Sochi-2014. Later it turned out that she belonged to her husband, with whom the athlete probably had unprotected sex shortly before surrender, so she was removed from the case. As a result, the court was ready to close its eyes to everything, but in the required sample, Olga recorded an increased salt level.

Zaitseva explained that the concentration increased due to the excessive consumption of salty foods. CAS was not convinced. Moreover, Rodchenkov himself described how he mixed salt into clean samples so that the density of urine would not change. It is because of such anomalies that most of the Olympians before Pyeongchang 2018 did not meet.

The verdict to the biathlete was announced last year, but they decided to give information about the redistribution of medals before the start of the new season. Now the Norwegians get our silver, and the Czech women get to the third step of the podium. And nothing changes only for Ukrainian women.

“This is old information. Did you miss me, or what? Haven’t you heard anything about me for a long time? All these decisions were announced in 2020.

After the trial, everyone distributed that medals were being taken away from us. There were no other solutions, no one sent me anything else. I can’t add anything ”, – said Zaitseva “Match TV”.