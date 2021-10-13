Ovechkin can play in the first match of the season

Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin took part in the Capitals’ training session on Tuesday, which was optional. The striker may play on Wednesday at the Capital One Arena in the US capital, which will host the season opening.

The left wing has skated for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury in a test against Philadelphia on Friday.

“This is a good sign, – said the head coach of” Washington “Peter Laviolette. – We will receive additional test results after Ovechkin goes on the ice. for our player. We need to make sure that he is completely healthy. We will not put him in a situation where the player is in any kind of danger. And, of course, we are very pleased to see him on the court. “

Ovechkin skated for about 25 minutes, including two short breaks, and then went to the locker room. At the end of the lesson, the 36-year-old striker made a series of shots from the left throw-in circle – from his trademark spot. Laviolette was interviewed while Ovechkin was on the ice. But the head coach did not rule out the possibility that Alexander will play against the Rangers.

“Anything is possible, – said the head coach. – I have to see what condition he is in.”

Recall that last season, Ovechkin scored 24 goals in 45 games. He enters his 17th season as the sixth sniper in NHL history with 730 goals. This is one less than Marcel Dionne’s (731). Brett Hull (741), Jaromir Jagr (766), Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) are still ahead. Ovechkin will play in Washington for the next five years, signing a contract for $ 47.5 million ($ 9.5 million a year). In total during his career, and this is 1197 matches in the regular season, he missed only 42 matches.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Ovechkin comes back for the first game,” said center Lars Eller. “For some reason, he’s never out for long. I know he really wants to play against the Rangers. does not want to take a break. He wants to play. And if there is at least some opportunity to go on the ice, Ovechkin will use it. “

Keep in mind that the Capitals will start the season without center-forward Niklas Backstrom, who was placed on the long-term injured list on Tuesday with a left thigh injury. The Swedish striker will have to miss at least the first 10 matches. But he took a step forward in his recovery, skating 20 minutes before Washington training. Backstrom skated for the first time since last season.

“This is a stage of his gradual recovery,” Laviolette noted. “If Alex is now in a“ day to day ”status, then Nick has“ from week to week. ” I consider it a positive sign.

He trains and works hard with a therapist to recover. “

It is expected that 19-year-old newcomer Hendrix Lapierre can play in the third link instead of Backstrom, with Conor Shiri and T.J. Oshie on the flanks. Rookie Connor McMichael has been training since Sunday in the first link on the left flank – in place of Ovechkin, in the top three with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson.

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist “Match TV“and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.