Over the past two weeks, large holders bought Binance Coin for $ 190 million :: RBC.Crypto

Analysts at Santiment are confident that the internal token of the cryptoexchange is in the “breakout” stage after a period of accumulation

Large holders of Binance Coin (from 10 thousand to 100 thousand BNB) over the past two weeks have increased their investments in altcoin by $ 190 million, having bought 412 thousand BNB. This is indicated data analytical company Santiment. According to analysts, the internal token of the Binance crypto exchange is in the “breakout” stage after a period of accumulation. In two weeks, the whales have increased their altcoin holdings by 8.7%.

Big holders of cryptocurrencies are called “whales”.

Over the course of the day, Binance Coin has risen in price by 12%. Altcoin price started to rise on October 12 after Binance crypto exchange reported on the launch of a $ 1 billion fund to support and develop Binance Smart Chain. At 11:15 Moscow time on October 13, the crypto exchange token is trading at $ 456, and its capitalization is $ 74.6 billion.

Binance Coin is a Binance crypto exchange token that is used to pay trading fees, as well as exchange offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad.

