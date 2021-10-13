Philadelphia and Brooklyn not interested in trading Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving – Basketball

Philadelphia and Brooklyn are not interested in exchanging Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving, although the deal could benefit both clubs, writes The Athletic insider Sam Amick.

The Sixers continue to look for trade options for Simmons, who arrived at the squad’s location on Monday after missing out on nearly a month of training camp.

Yesterday, the Nets officially suspended Irving from training and games until he meets New York City vaccination requirements and is unable to participate in home matches.

According to Amick, the Sixers are unsure if Irving will play Joel Embiid and hope they can get their hands on Bradley Beale or Damian Lillard. In addition, Irving has a player option for next season in his contract, and he could become a free agent next summer.

It is also believed that Irving may decide to retire if the Nets trade him to another team. For now, Brooklyn hopes the City will change the vaccination rules for indoor sports.

The Nets removed Kyrie, and now he will lose 20-25 million if he doesn’t get vaccinated (and he doesn’t want to!). It’s all about the NBA’s tough rules for the unvaccinated