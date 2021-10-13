Pittsburgh beat Tampa big in the first leg of the NHL season, video of Vasilevsky’s mistake

NHL champion trampled at the start of the season. The troubles of “Tampa” began with a gross mistake by Vasilevsky

On the night of October 12-13, Moscow time, the next season started in the NHL. Started with a match between Tampa – the current two-time Stanley Cup winner – and Pittsburgh, one of the most unfortunate teams in the entire league. Due to injuries, the “penguins” could not count in this meeting due to injuries on their three leading forwards – Crosby, Malkin and Guntzel, so for the “lightning” was expected, if not an easy walk, then at least a problem-free match.

However, the last thing that this evening reminded of Tampa’s status as the best team in the world was the pre-match ceremony of honoring the champions at the Amali Arena. After that, hockey began, and Pittsburgh literally trampled the titled hosts of the site with powerful pressure and pressure.

Throughout the first period, “Tampa” only did that fussyly fought back and threw in, the “penguins”, significantly superior to their rival in “physics” and, as it seemed, in desire, brought down on the goal Vasilevsky waves of attacks. The Russian repelled 14 threats in this segment, but at the very beginning of the second dvadtsatiminutki he faltered, making a gross mistake. Andrey played extremely unsuccessfully at the exit outside the goal, presented the puck Jeff Carter, and he found on a patch of uncovered Danton Heinen…

The rights to the video belong to Yandex LLC. You can watch the video on the Yandex.Efir website.

The missed puck did not change anything in the match – Pittsburgh were just better, just a couple of steps faster in each episode. This advantage soon resulted in the guests’ second goal: Brian Boyle turned a chic throw-up from Sam Lafferty in a precise throw between Vasilevsky’s legs.

The rights to the video belong to Yandex LLC. You can watch the video on the Yandex.Efir website.

Perhaps it was only in the third period that Tampa more or less fled, but the lightning failed to turn the game over. In addition, at the 52nd minute Dominic Simon scored the third goal for the Penguins. And again there are questions for Vasilevsky.

The rights to the video belong to Yandex LLC. You can watch the video on the Yandex.Efir website.

Probably, the match would have ended with a quiet victory for Pittsburgh, but in the 55th minute, Tampa, through the efforts of Cirelli, printed Tristana Jerry, playing with six, and this puck marked the beginning of a little scoring madness. Over the next 300 seconds, the lightning bolts scored again (Killorn), but missed three times. Moreover, the Pittsburgh players scored all the goals into an empty net, punishing the Tampa mentor each time Cooper for adventurism.

As a result – 6: 2. Confident, big, and well deserved victory for Pittsburgh. For Tampa, the debut match of the new season turned out to be a disappointment, and the Russian “lightning” did not play at all. Vasilevsky’s liability, at least, is a gross mistake in the first goal, Sergachev ended the meeting with a catastrophic utility rate of “-4”, Kucherov did not score a single point and never even threw on goal. In general, a failure on all fronts.

But no one promised the champions an easy start.