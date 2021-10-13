“Pittsburgh” without Malkin won the opening match of the new NHL season :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Pittsburgh beat Tampa in the opening match of the new NHL season 6-2. For the Penguins, this is the first victory over the club since January 2019.

Pittusburgh beat Tampa in the first leg of the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. The meeting took place in Tampa on the ice of the Amali Arena and ended with a score of 6: 2.

Among the Pittsburgh players, goals were scored by Denton Heinen (21st minute), Brian Boyle (25), Dominic Simon (52), while Teddy Bluger (55), Evan Rodriguez (58) and Brian Rust (59) shot through the empty net. Team captain Sidney Crosby and Russian forward Evgeni Malkin missed the game due to injuries.

Anthony Cirelli (55) and Alex Killorn (57) scored for Tampa.

For Pittsburgh, this is the first win over Tampa since January 2019, the Penguins have not been able to beat an opponent in four meetings.

At the end of last season, Pittsburgh made the playoffs, but could not even overcome the first round. The team lost to the Islanders in a series of five matches (4-1).

Tampa are the current Stanley Cup winners. In the final series of the playoffs last season, the team beat Montreal (4-1).