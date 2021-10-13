Polkadot Ready to Launch Parachains, Auction Dates Proposed | Blockchain24

Almost five years after the concept of a heterogeneous structure with multiple blockchains was first outlined in a Polkadot whitepaper (aka Polkadot Paper), parachains are now officially ready to launch on Polkadot.

The news that Polkadot (DOT) is now technically capable of supporting its first parachains is announced today by the founders of Polkadot. Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier… This was accompanied by a proposal from the Polkadot Council to open the first auctions of parachain slots on the network, which was proposed to start on November 11, 2021.

Parachains are a variety of specialized blockchains that connect to the Polkadot backhaul network and constitute the “multi-chain” aspect of Polkadot’s innovative heterogeneous architecture. They represent the latest piece of the underlying technology outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper, and their launch marks the final phase of Polkadot’s multi-stage launch process that began on May 26, 2020 with the launch of the initial version of the Polkadot Proof of Relay Network.

Technical readiness

Speaking today at Sub0 on behalf of Parity Technologies, the engineering team commissioned by the Web3 Foundation to create the initial implementation of Polkadot, Wood and Habermeier announced Parity’s position that all technical obstacles to running a parachain on Polkadot have been overcome. They explained that the parachains, auctions and crowdloans code is now ready for an initial production run on Polkadot. The last technical steps to be taken before the parachains were launched on Polkadot were the completion of the full audit of the Polkadot code, which has now been completed, and the conclusion of the controversy over the parachains that may now be moving forward.

In addition, since the launch of Statemine on June 3, 2021, parachains have already been successfully operating on Kusama (KSM), Polkadot’s canary network. Parachain teams carried out several “hopeless” network upgrades and processed several million transactions. Combined with the parachain auctions in Kusam, over 2.4 million KSM have been crowdfunded from over 49,000 unique addresses, indicating significant community involvement in the parachain launch process. The fact that such activity has been happening on Kusama for over four months without significant issues is an important factor when considering parachains ready to launch on Polkadot.

Readiness versus maturity

It is important to note, Habermeier explained, that being ready for an initial production release does not necessarily mean that the code is fully mature. Ready means that the parachain code is fully functional, has been tested, verified, deployed and demonstrated on Kusama and Rococo, but may still contain undetected bugs. The path to maturity means that the code must be optimized, field tested, and stable. Performance improvements include contextual execution that speeds up block times, paranoids (Polkadot’s pay-as-you-go model for parachain connectivity), and a few minor network optimizations, Habermeier said.

Because of this gap between readiness and maturity, Parity has recommended a conservative approach to parachain deployment, suggesting that a reasonable approach would be to ensure that, until the code matures, the total number of parachains loaded into Polkadot does not exceed 75% of the the total number of parachains running on Kusama at any given time. It was also noted that in the event of any unexpected and significant issues, Polkadot management may need to suspend auctions until these issues are resolved.

Auction process and schedule proposed by the network management

Parity’s technical guidance allowed Polkadot management to determine what the initial auction schedule would look like. Shortly after the announcement of the technical readiness of the parachains, proposal 118 was referred to the Polkadot Council to start auctions on November 11, 2021.

Under this proposal, which is currently undergoing a public referendum, the first batch of 5 auctions will be held with one new auction every week, and the second batch of 6 auctions will be held with one new auction every two weeks. The first batch of 5 parachains will be shipped aboard Polkadot during the 6th lease period, which will start around December 17, 2021, rather than immediately after each auction, as was the case on Kusama. The second batch of 6 auctions will run for a 7 lease period, which will begin around March 11, 2022. Each auction on Polkadot will allocate a parachain slot for a total of 96 weeks (divided into 8 12-week lease periods). On Kusama, this period is 48 weeks.

As with Kusama, each 7-day auction on Polkadot will have two periods: a start period followed by an end period. On Polkadot, the start period is 1 day 18 hours and the end period is ~ 5 days. Bidding ends on Day 7 when the exact closing time of the auction is retroactively determined using the on-chain randomness function (VRF). The auction can end at any time during the end period, which is a key aspect of Polkadot’s candlestick auction system, which prevents last-minute “tracking” of the auction for better price determination.

Those wishing to participate in the parachain crowdloans should be aware that they will need unrelated DOT tokens to participate, and the current unlinked period on Polkadot is 28 days. User-centric features like registering parachains and opening crowdships are not yet implemented and will need to be enabled by Polkadot management. If the on-chain governance approves the availability of the crowdsale module on the blockchain, the parachain teams will decide when to start the crowdloan, which may be before or after the first auction starts.

If approved by Polkadot’s on-chain management, initial auctions will be conducted on Polkadot as follows (note that dates are approximate):

Party 1

Auction 1: the auction starts on November 11, 2021. The end period starts on November 13, 2021. Trading ends on November 18, 2021. The winning parachains are up for sale on December 17, 2021 from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

the auction starts on November 11, 2021. The end period starts on November 13, 2021. Trading ends on November 18, 2021. The winning parachains are up for sale on December 17, 2021 from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023. Auction 2: the auction starts on November 18, 2021. The end period starts on November 20, 2021. Trading ends on November 25, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

the auction starts on November 18, 2021. The end period starts on November 20, 2021. Trading ends on November 25, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023. Auction 3: the auction starts on November 25, 2021. The end period starts on November 27, 2021. Trading ends on December 2, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

the auction starts on November 25, 2021. The end period starts on November 27, 2021. Trading ends on December 2, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023. Auction 4: the auction starts on December 2, 2021. The end period starts on December 4, 2021. Trading ends on December 9, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

the auction starts on December 2, 2021. The end period starts on December 4, 2021. Trading ends on December 9, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023. Auction 5: the auction starts on December 9, 2021. The end period starts on December 11, 2021. Trading ends on December 16, 2021. The winning parachains are up for auction on December 17, 2021 for the period from December 17, 2021 to October 20, 2023.

