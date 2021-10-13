Polkadot Will Unveil Post-Vote Parachain Auctions

Polkadot has drawn up a schedule for the debut auctions of parachains on November 11 following unanimous approval from the blockchain governance board members. The news marks a landmark achievement as it is in line with the last major technical element of a technical paper published five years ago.

Parachains are unique tier 1 blockchain platforms that run in parallel with the Polkadot mainnet and are also tied to the Polkadot backhaul chain. Their purposeful functioning can be observed in many areas, from decentralized finance to smart contracts.

Speaking at the Sub0 conference as representatives of Parity Technologies, Polkadot founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier confirmed that Polkadot now has the technical capability to implement parachains, auctions and crowdloans for the first time.

In an immediate response, proposal # 118 was submitted by board member Joe Petrowski, which outlines the details and recommendations for the deployment.

The first auction of Polkadot parachains from the original batch is slated for November 11 and will run one per week for five consecutive weeks until the final auction on December 9.

The initial trading period will last two days, followed by a five-day ending period. Two unique features of the offering of this auction schedule are that, unlike the immediate implementation of the Kusama project after the auctions, the Polkadot auctions will be in transit for one month.

In addition to this, there will be 75% of the capacity of projects compared to what was at Kusum, in the application for quality more important than quantity.

Within the framework of this proposal, and moreover, quoted later in this material, it was pointed out that the Kusama canary net had a positive influence on the development of this concept, both in abstract and practical terms.

Kusama, a sandbox platform aimed at developers who are experimenting with blockchain applications prior to their official launch on the Polkadot blockchain, recently successfully implemented 11 parachain slot auctions.

In addition to the official announcement highlighting the near-flawless auction process in Kusam, it also notes that 2.4 million KSM were deposited during the auctions from 49,000 uniquely active addresses.

Cointelegraph reached out to Peter Maurick, head of public relations at Parity Technologies, for an exclusive comment on the inspiration behind the proposal, as well as the potential impact the implementation could have on the Polkadot ecosystem:

“Kusama was launched to give the teams building the core Polkadot protocol, the parachains and their constituent communities, the opportunity to test their technology and teams in battle. While there have been several pieces of expected chaos along the way, the experience of the past Several months of deploying parachains on Kusam gave us confidence that they were ready for prime time on Polkadot. ”

He went on to discuss the ways the implementation would most positively impact the Polkadot ecosystem, saying: