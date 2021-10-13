President Putin is ready to attend the 2022 Olympics despite WADA sanctions – there is a special loophole in the court decision for this

The Russian President is likely to take advantage of the loophole in the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And then everything will be according to the rules!

Putin wants to go to the Olympics in China, contrary to the court’s decision. Do the sanctions scare him at all?

The fact that at the Beijing Olympics Russia will be playing under a neutral flag due to WADA sanctions has long been known to everyone. As well as the fact that international tournaments cannot be held on the territory of Russia until December 2022, with the exception of those already agreed.

There is another important point on the list of sanctions that is usually forgotten: the top leadership of Russia, including the president, is prohibited from attending major international competitions. However, in September Vladimir Putin willingly accepted the offer of the head of the PRC Xi Jinping come to the Games in Beijing. Doesn’t the sanctions scare him at all?



Punishment for officials

Accepting the Chinese leader’s proposal is not just a courtesy in order to maintain diplomatic relations with an ally. Putin can indeed safely attend the Beijing Olympics, even though the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned him.

Why? Let’s figure it out.

In December 2020, the CAS ruled that the Russian president, prime minister, ministers, deputies, senators and other senior officials cannot attend major international tournaments such as the Olympic Games, World Championships and European Championships during the country’s two-year suspension. In addition, Russian officials were banned from holding leading positions in international federations.

So CAS tried to show that everyone gets what they deserve for the doping system in Russia, including the main organizers, according to the judges, of this disorder – officials.





The country’s leadership did not like the decision, but it could do nothing about it: “We take this decision negatively. But at the same time, it has already been noted by our sports leaders, – the main thing is that athletes get the right to participate in international competitions, “the president’s press secretary explained. Dmitry Peskov RIA Novosti Sport.

There are no exceptions!

At first it seemed that this clause of the sanctions would not cause any particular discomfort. Officials’ visits to international tournaments do not really play a special role, which cannot be said about their opportunity to occupy leading posts in international organizations.

In March 2021, the three-time Olympic champion Vladislav Tretyak had to leave the board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), of which he has been a member since 2012. The main reason is that Tretyak is a deputy, which means that he is subject to sanctions.

Vladislav Tretyak and Vladimir Putin Photo: RIA Novosti

“At the IIHF, many are convinced that the WADA and CAS verdict is wrong. But it is not contested. IIHF Council members even wrote letters to WADA in support of me. But the international anti-doping agency announced that it will not make exceptions to anyone, ”Tretyak noted sadly.

Tretiak stressed – WADA makes no exceptions to anyone. Why then can Putin be allowed?

Have you invited? Go!

The fact is that even in such a strict and uncompromising ban of the Court of Arbitration for Sport there is a loophole. If the host country of the tournament has officially invited the president to the competition, then he can come to them absolutely without hindrance. And this applies not only to the head of state, but in general to any official from Russia.

And since Xi Jinping himself officially invited Vladimir Putin to attend the Games in Beijing, then everything is clean and legal. By the way, the NOC of Japan also invited Putin to the Olympics to watch judo, beloved by the president’s heart. But the head of Russia did not go to the Games himself.





However, Putin is likely to come to China, because the countries have good relations. Yes and Sergey Lavrov noted the positive attitude of the President to the invitation from China.

“Vladimir Putin gladly accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in February 2022, and, of course, we hope that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again prove their highest athletic and human qualities,” the Foreign Minister said in September.

But there will be no Russian flag at the Olympics. Unless the president will bring it with him.