RFU decided to sue the owner of the rights to show the Russian Cup :: Others :: RBC Sport

The RFU believes that Telesport realized the international betting rights to the Russian Football Cup, although it had no right to do so. The amount of the claim is € 160,000.

Read us on News News

Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS



The Russian Football Union (RFU) went to court over the actions of the Telesport company, which owns, in particular, the rights to show the Russian Cup. This was reported to “RBC Sport” in the communications service of the RFU.

The claim, according to the filing of arbitration courts, was filed on October 11 at the Moscow Arbitration Court.

As stated in the statement of claim, which is at the disposal of RBC Sport and the authenticity of which was confirmed by the press service of the RFU, in August 2020, the RFU and Telesport entered into an agreement on the transfer of media rights to the BetCity Russian Cup matches for a period of two seasons. The amount of the claim is € 160,000.

However, the plaintiff added, the RFU retained all other rights to the tournament, intending to exercise them independently. At the same time, the organization noted that in November of the same year, Telesport offered the RFU an additional agreement on the sale of international betting rights (Rights to live broadcast for the ability to place bets through online platforms. – RBK) for the Cup.

“The RFU agreed and received from the counterparty a draft supplementary agreement to the original contract. However, Telesport subsequently evaded signing the proposed document and at the same time exercised these rights to a foreign counterparty, referring to the originally signed agreement, but de jure without having any grounds for this, ”the RFU communications service said.

Match TV got the right to broadcast the Russian Football Championship



The union claims that Telesport illegally appropriated the international betting rights for the Russian Cup Betcity matches and enriched itself by selling them. In its statement of claim, the RFU asks to assess the actions of Telesport and to recover the money received from the sale of rights.

“At the same time, the union has no claims against a foreign counterparty, who was obviously misled, and is ready for further cooperation,” the communications service of the Russian Football Union emphasizes.

The press service of Telesport, RBC Sport, said that the contract gives them “full rights to broadcast on all media, including in places where bets are accepted.” “I would also like to add that the information of the RFU in the claim regarding the commercial conditions (scope of the granted rights) with the counterparty TSG, Stats Perform, not only does not correspond to reality, but also gives grounds to assume illegal actions of the RFU employees to obtain confidential information protected by the trade secret regime “, – noted in the press service.

This is not the first trial between the RFU and Telesport. In August last year, the court ordered the company to pay € 529.7 thousand at the request of the RFU. The claim was related to Telesport’s debt under one of the previously concluded contracts. The debt arose in connection with the revocation of the license from Vneshprombank, which was supposed to transfer funds in 2016.

Since 1994 Telesport has been an operator on the sports marketing market in Russia. In particular, the company is engaged in the implementation of international rights to broadcast matches of the Russian national football team.