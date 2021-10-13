Rinat Bashirov: “We were counting on Nikita Gusev”

Interview with the general director of Salavat about the defeats in the Green Derby, the strengthening of the team and the emotionality of the leadership.

– Rinat Rashitovich, how do you feel after the defeat against Ak Bars? Was it very painful for you?

– For Salavat Yulaev, all losses are painful. We proceed from this.

– How does the management of the club behave in such situations, do we need strict or more calming actions?

– Leadership must always behave emotionally. Anyway. There is a fine line here. The main thing is that the actions are correct.

– Do you understand the reasons why Salavat stalled? Many people think that after a powerful September, the team began a physical decline.

– We know our problems. I disagree about the physical decline. The team is in good physical shape. Yesterday’s match showed it.

– For the match with Ak Bars, all fans were checked QR codes. Do you think this innovation will hit match attendance?

– Attendance is affected by the negative result of the team’s game. We will play productively and interestingly, people will go to get vaccinated.

– Do the recent matches show that the team needs to strengthen the roster?

– They counted on Nikita Gusev. But he suddenly ended up in SKA. We are more worried about the situation with injuries. Because of this, it has not yet been possible to collect the optimal composition. However, we do not force the exit of injured players. The season is long.

Photo: Sergey Slovokhotov

– You are not worried that the coach in public is calm about his sixth defeat by Ak Bars in a row. Have you talked to Tomi about the importance of these matches?

– I will say it again, it is the right of the leadership not to be calm about the defeat. The head coach of our team does not have such an option. Believe me, he’s worried.

– Today the young have shown themselves excellently. Mukhamadullin scored, Alalykin scored in one shift, and then did not even come out. Don’t you think that recently young hockey players of “Salavat” are given not so many chances?

– Tomi Lamsa is very responsible for the development of young players. It often happens that they need to be given a break. We hope that by the end of the regular season we will have high-quality and trained players who can help the team during a difficult period. As for Alalykin, it is worth noting that the head coach, before entering the effective shift, set him a specific task at that moment. Danil went out and followed the coach’s instructions. So Lamsa’s decision was correct. The score became equal, and after that the task of running ahead with risk was no longer. The team had someone besides him to score the winning goal. This time it didn’t work out.

– Generally speaking about the beginning of the season, are you satisfied with how Salavat started?

– In general, we are pleased with the start of the season. Both by the points scored and by the team’s attitude. We have no insurmountable obstacles. An excellent team has come together.

– Many fans are afraid that in difficult moments the team cannot change. In the summer, we were told that the legionnaires would not be on the ice all the time, there would be a plan B and they would go on the ice in different units. But so far this has not happened. Did you find out why?

– After the pre-season preparation, the coaching staff made those decisions that would be useful for the team. The fact that they did not coincide with the summer forecasts was not taken into account.

– After the match, the hockey players of both teams talked about the poor quality of the ice …

– I agree. We apologize to the teams. The fact that our captain spoke so emotionally about this speaks of the team’s sincere feelings. In the same game there were problems with SKA. The third, key, goal against our goal was the result of the unsatisfactory quality of the ice. We’ll figure out. A meeting with the arena’s technical staff is scheduled for tomorrow. We’ll call Zubarev too.

