Ripple co-founded $ 44 million green fund

Finance firm Ripple teamed up with investment firm Nelne to form a $ 44 million green start-up fund

Fintech company Ripple co-founded a $ 44 million solar investment fund. According to the press release, the investment firm Nelnet acted as a partner in the fund. The joint fund, most of which is sponsored by Ripple, will support the development of solar projects in the United States.

“We’re thrilled to work with Nelnet as we deliver on our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of financial services worldwide and on our promise to reduce the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency industry,” said Ken Weber, Head of Social Performance at Ripple.

Fund-sponsored projects are slated to offset more than 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide over 35 years, equivalent to 154 million gallons of gasoline emissions.

Ripple’s initiative is also in line with the US Department of Energy’s plans for solar power. For example, according to forecasts of the ministry, by 2050, 45% of all energy in the United States can be generated from solar energy.

However, Ripple’s benevolent initiatives have not influenced the XRP price dynamics. The asset in the XRP / USDT pair is trading in the red by almost 7% at $ 1.09. XRP’s market capitalization shrank to $ 50.4 billion.

This is the second fund from Ripple in the last couple of months. The company previously announced the launch of a fund for non-fungible token creators (NFT). The total investment capital was $ 250 million. According to the description of the initiative, Ripple will support NFT projects based on its own XRPL distributed ledger. The creative agency VSA Partners has already become a partner of the fund.

