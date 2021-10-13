Rising hockey star Alexei Cherepanov’s last match when his heart stopped

Confusion and fuss, no one understands what happened. Just now Alexey Cherepanov returned from his shift to the Vanguard bench – and now he is already unconscious. Jaromir Jagr waves his hand to the doctor, he runs up, followed by the doctors of “Vityaz” rushing to help him. The match is stopped, all eyes in the arena are directed to where people are bent over the player. Something terrible has happened.

“It would be better if we lost today, but there would be no this tragedy”

A couple of hours before that, the Siberian Express brought the Avangard forward with a tricky throw from the brushes. Then no one could imagine that he was no longer destined to score a single goal. Then there were three goals of “Vityaz”, a double by Jagr, which equalized the score. The hosts immediately took the lead again, then the teams exchanged washers in the majority. Steep “swing”, which kept in suspense until the last minutes.

When Cherepanov lost consciousness, no one could imagine how serious the situation was. The match was finished, but then the whole game and its result (“Vityaz” won a victory over one of the leaders of the championship) were relegated to the 10th plan. “It would be better if we lost today, but there would be no this tragedy,” said the Vityaz coach Sergey Gomolyako.

A very young 19-year-old boy who played with cars and argued over chocolates, lived and breathed hockey, dreamed of the Olympics. He was sang odes in Russia and abroad, he was awaited with open arms at the Rangers, on that dark day, October 13, he was first called up to the Russian national team.

They tried to pump him out in the arena, and he even came to his senses for a while, but then – again a failure. Contrary to the rules, there was no ambulance in the arena. The carriage was on duty in the arena for almost the entire game, but left the post early. They hoped that nothing would happen in the last minutes.

“I just can’t understand why the doctors’ cars were not in place at the end of the third period. When an ambulance was called, two arrived at once. First, the car of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and it did not have the necessary medical equipment. Then an ambulance arrived from the Center for Medicine and Disasters, which is located on the territory of the 1st city Chekhov hospital. As I understand it, the doctors did not strongly believe that Alexei’s life could be saved, “said the director of Vityaz. Mikhail Denisov.

“Lyoshka, wake up!”

Cherepanov was taken out into the street, into the air. After the end of the game the players ran out there – in uniform, in skates. Where is the ambulance, why is it taking so long? Cherepanov’s partners and the Avangard staff were huddled around the stretcher.

“Lyoshka, wake up!” – desperately pleaded Jaromir Jagr, not holding back tears.

“Lyoshka, hold on,” the others echoed, sobbing.

Alexey Cherepanov and Jaromir Jagr Photo: photo.khl.ru

Jagr became attached to Cherepanov as soon as he arrived at Avangard. And Cherepanov – to Jagr. After all, he stayed in Omsk to play with the Czech legend. Jaromir was very upset by the death of Lyosha. “It’s terribly hard for me to talk about it. Terrible. It’s a shock that defies description. I was very close to him. Many people in the world have lost someone from their family. So the death of Lyosha is about the same as the loss of his parents, wife or child. The same strong blow, ”he said a few days after the tragedy.

Investigation

The team’s doctors are trying to resuscitate Cherepanov on their own, for a moment he even comes to his senses. Finally, an ambulance arrives, and Cherepanov is taken away. He ended up in the hospital almost an hour after losing consciousness, in a state of clinical death. Resuscitation, endless attempts to get a young heart. Another hour passed. Everything.

As the investigation showed, Cherepanov was ill, and for quite a long time. Cardiomyopathy, his heart was twice its normal size, and other organs were enlarged. Lesha’s mom said that in recent months he complained of fatigue. “He trained, played and slept, slept, slept. “Son, are you sick?” – “No, I’m tired.” I told him: “Lesh, why do you and Jagr go to the gym after trainings and matches all the time? Rest better. “

There were investigations, checks, disqualifications on behalf of the KHL, but a criminal case was not opened. We will never know whether Cherepanov could have been saved if a number of circumstances of that day had developed differently. And we will not know what scale hockey player he would become. 13 years ago on October 13, his heart stopped beating forever.