Robert De Niro could replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

Franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean“Is one of the most popular in our time, but before the release of the first part, many (including the studio) were sure that”Curse of the Black Pearl“Turns out to be a failure. However, fortunately, this did not happen.

Thanks to the ingenuity of director Gore Verbinski, a well-written script, an all-star cast and Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl»Turned out to be a massive success; so much so that after a few years we got sequels, and the series of films continued and conquered the box office even after Verbinski left the director’s post.

Interestingly, the role of Jack Sparrow was originally offered to the legendary performer, Robert De Niro, but the actor refused the offer, believing that the film would be a failure. He was not the only actor who was offered the role of a pirate before Depp got it – the offer was made to Jim Carrey and Christopher Walken.

Nevertheless, after so many years, it is safe to say that the decision to give the role of Jack Sparrow to Johnny Depp turned out to be the most correct one, because it is largely thanks to the actor that the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”Has acquired the status that it has today.

Unfortunately, it looks like Johnny Depp will not return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the new parts “Pirates of the CaribbeanWhich are in development because Disney got rid of the actor due to his litigation with Amber Heard. Instead, it is rumored that the relaunch will focus on Karen Gillan, who will star, while the other film, which will be a spin-off, will star Margot Robbie.