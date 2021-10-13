Ronaldo set a world record for the number of hat-tricks for the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

For the tenth time in his career, the Portuguese has scored three goals in a match with the national team. He updated his own record, which was set in 2019.

Photo: Global Look Press



Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record for the most hat-tricks for the national team. The Portuguese scored three times in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

He hit the goal in the 8th and 13th minutes from the penalty spot, and also in the 87th minute after Ruben Neves’ pass.

In addition to Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and João Pagligna distinguished themselves in the match. The meeting ended with the victory of Portugal with a score of 5: 0.

For Ronaldo, this is the tenth hat-trick for the Portugal national team. He updated his own record, which he set in 2019. That time, the Portuguese scored three times in the match against Lithuania (6: 0) in the qualifying tournament for the 2020 European Championship.

In total, the Portuguese has made 58 hat-tricks during his career. 44 times he managed to score a hat-trick for Real Madrid, three times for Juventus and once for Manchester United.