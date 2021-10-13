Rough work for the team. Discussing the contribution to Bakaev’s victory

AND IN FACT WAS UNCONNECTED
Zelimkhan Bakaev is a Russian footballer of Ingush origin, a midfielder for Spartak Moscow and the Russian national team.
In early October, the Russian Football Union announced the final list of players called up to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Slovakia and Slovenia. The head coach of the team, Valery Karpin, decided to unhook six players from the extended list, including Zelimkhan Bakayev. However, on October 2, all the media reported that the midfielder would still come to the national team. Was it the right decision?
You cannot look only at the past, you must look at the present and the future. Apparently, Valery Karpin lives by these rules. Despite the rather controversial play of the midfielder of Moscow “Spartak” and the Russian national team in the September matches, he decided to give him a second chance. Yes, Bakaev is unlikely to be able to decide the outcome of the match, but throughout his career he never gave up rough work. This is exactly what could be seen in the game against Slovenia.
PRESSURE DOESN’T FEAR
Zelimkhan is a fast player. It opens up great. In many counterattacks of the Russian national team, he found himself next to someone else’s goal and, together with his teammates, created dangerous moments. Every movement on the court does not happen spontaneously. He has a football mind that does not allow him to completely submit to emotions, but makes him follow the coaching installation on the field.
One of Bakaev’s advantages is the ability to handle the ball under pressure. Often times we have to see on the football field how the players are simply not ready for this very pressure. Here is a completely different case. Reliability and attentiveness help Bakaev to be not so much the main character as a plowman, capable of piling up rivals on himself alone and thereby leaving room for partners.
Was Zelimkhan Bakaev surprised in the game against Slovenia in Maribor? More likely no than yes. Now you can hear a lot of skeptical opinions about his game. Someone says that he did not pass forward, someone – that he could not organize the attack correctly, someone – that he was completely invisible on the field, but behind all this a number of questions arise.
FISHING IN HELP
While on the field, did Zelimkhan spoil anything? No, I didn’t. Did you let the team down? No, I didn’t disappoint. Have you undermined the confidence of the head coach? No, I didn’t. Then maybe this is one of the main qualities of a football player – to be able to do that rough work and be visible where someone does not want to work.
His game cannot be called brilliant, super emotional, but it can be called – we repeat – calm and reliable.
One of his hobbies is fishing. That occupation, for which not every person has enough patience. As the match against Slovenia showed, Bakaev is ready to endure and wait in the wings. He is ready to be useful when you need it!
FACTS
The starting point in the form of the first goal for the Russian national team against Malta added decisiveness to Bakaev.
His passion for fishing helped the Russian midfielder learn to endure and not be afraid to do the rough work.
Training under the leadership of Valery Karpin allowed the player to mature, become physically stronger and, most importantly, regain his dribbling skill.
Bakaev looks pretty good when working on the flanks.
Strong, emotional and technical Bakaev is a plus for the entire Russian team.
As you know, a football player must play so that the fans have something to say and experience after. Zelimkhan Bakaev is undoubtedly an emotional person. We had something to say. Yes, we saw in his performance the games are much brighter and more interesting, but so far the reality is that. The Russian national team beat Slovenia in Maribor and brought itself closer to the World Cup. Probably, it was one of the best matches under the leadership of Valery Karpin, so now I just want to thank the coaching staff and all the players for good football and wish no less bright games in the future.
The author is a listener School of sports journalist “Soviet Sport”…