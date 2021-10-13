Rough work for the team. Discussing the contribution to Bakaev’s victory

AND IN FACT WAS UNCONNECTED

Zelimkhan Bakaev is a Russian footballer of Ingush origin, a midfielder for Spartak Moscow and the Russian national team.

In early October, the Russian Football Union announced the final list of players called up to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Slovakia and Slovenia. The head coach of the team, Valery Karpin, decided to unhook six players from the extended list, including Zelimkhan Bakayev. However, on October 2, all the media reported that the midfielder would still come to the national team. Was it the right decision?

You cannot look only at the past, you must look at the present and the future. Apparently, Valery Karpin lives by these rules. Despite the rather controversial play of the midfielder of Moscow “Spartak” and the Russian national team in the September matches, he decided to give him a second chance. Yes, Bakaev is unlikely to be able to decide the outcome of the match, but throughout his career he never gave up rough work. This is exactly what could be seen in the game against Slovenia.

PRESSURE DOESN’T FEAR

Zelimkhan is a fast player. It opens up great. In many counterattacks of the Russian national team, he found himself next to someone else’s goal and, together with his teammates, created dangerous moments. Every movement on the court does not happen spontaneously. He has a football mind that does not allow him to completely submit to emotions, but makes him follow the coaching installation on the field.

One of Bakaev’s advantages is the ability to handle the ball under pressure. Often times we have to see on the football field how the players are simply not ready for this very pressure. Here is a completely different case. Reliability and attentiveness help Bakaev to be not so much the main character as a plowman, capable of piling up rivals on himself alone and thereby leaving room for partners.