Russia bypasses the United States first by sending a movie crew into space

Famous people who have written themselves in the history of the country also once went to school. And it was the teachers who helped them take the first serious steps in life. This Tuesday an unusual crew went into space from the Baikonur cosmodrome. Film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild flew with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

For 12 days they will shoot the first feature film in orbit. Whoever says what, but to popularize our space achievements, this is a great step. As well as for all mankind. We have become pioneers in our original industry again. And they also opened a new era in the history of cinema.

And here I speak without any pathos. 60 years ago, when Gagarin said his famous “Let’s go!” And those who are shooting new Russian films today are inspired by the immortal “Moscow-Cassiopeia” or “Through hardships to the stars!” Correspondent of the Izvestia Research and Development Center Igor Baldin about cinema and space.

These shots would be the envy of the creators of any film. The blockbuster is already at the start: the actress and director are sent into space, communication is lost during the flight, docking with the ISS is done manually. But after all the tests, as the genre obliges, a happy ending with a pretty blonde in the frame.

“Every ten seconds they brought something new. It still seems to me that I am still asleep! “

Cinema and space – they always walked side by side. The film was released into near-earth space just six years after its birth. But this was remembered only by connoisseurs – in the mass consciousness, cinema space exclusively – this is this.

Only now the cinema space canons were set by Soviet experts long before Lucas. The first space epic that conquered the world was “The Planet of Storms”, with Zhzhenov in the title role. Filmed in the year of Gagarin’s flight. The first speeder – on an air cushion, by the way, comes from there.

Now you can draw anything with the help of graphics. Not so long ago, special effects were created only by hand. “Moscow-Cassiopeia” – 1973 – and, please, weightlessness. Ropes, light, centrifuges – so many things you had to invent to make it all look real.

The first to show weightlessness on the screen was Kubrick in his “Space Odyssey”. To create this effect, I had to build such a giant wheel. The director of “Moscow-Cassiopeia” got by with a small top hat. And ten times less budget.

“Where are you going? Play football! “

“My hero wanted a little. And there was a phrase: – Where are you going? – Be right back. And I blurted out: “Where are you going? Play football! “And ran away. All “ha ha ha”. So she stayed in the film “, – recalls the actor Vladimir Basov.

Vladimir Basov Jr. – in “Youths in the Universe” – he played the main bully Lba. The actor recalls: many engineering solutions appeared right on the set. An open space scene: a crane, a transparent bag with holes, and a marker light.











“I sat in this bag, it was lifted on a crane. Then they untwisted it, I pretended there was hard for me, I was suffocating. We went to dinner and they forgot me. True, after five minutes we woke up. They said: “Dinner, and everyone left.” I stayed there and began to shout, as in the script, in order to shout to someone, “- recalls the actor Vladimir Basov.

When the director of “Cassiopeia” and “Youths” Richard Viktorov shot “Through the thorns to the stars”, he received a call from Hollywood: they did not understand how the special effects were made in the intergalactic space.

“It was done so skillfully that Ridley Scott flew to Moscow, talked with the film crew, with the director. At that time he was filming “Aliens”, – says science fiction writer Sergei Kuznetsov.

And how much our films about space have predicted. Suffice it to recall the film “The Great Space Travel”. Children go to the stars. As they think, for real. And at the end it turns out that the flight was training. And all this time they were just in a closed module.

36 years have passed. And here, at the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems, the Mars-500 program was launched. The crew was isolated for more than a year. Here in these modules. And scientists, meanwhile, monitored their psychological state. So cinema was once again ahead of its time. Now the new crew is preparing to spend 240 days here – this time – preparing for a flight to the moon.

Here is the standard room for a future crew member. And the dimensions are not even two by two, but, probably, two by a meter. The answer to those who complained so much that it is difficult to sit on self-isolation.

Our cinema space is like that – filmed for a penny, but for all times. From what rubbish such masterpieces grow, the chief artist of the film “Kin-dza-dza”, the creator of the planet Plyuk Teotor Tezhik knows.

“The Pepelats model was made of all sorts of rubbish, and then, when I managed to leave for the desert, I found a sea of ​​rusty iron there, and what else to make!” – says the production designer Teodor Tezhik.

But even such a movie, it really did send someone into space – in the literal sense. Alexander Lazutkin saw the Andromeda Nebula as a child, and many years later became a flight engineer on the ISS. Therefore, now he is following with particular interest the filmmakers, who briefly became his colleagues.

“These are new people who will see the earth from the outside. These are people who six months ago did not even know that they would fly, but then they flew. It will be interesting to talk to them. Maybe they will give birth to some masterpieces “, – says the cosmonaut, the hero of the Russian Federation Alexander Lazutkin.

Tom Cruise really wanted to become the first actor in orbit, he planned, promised, but a simple Russian girl was ahead of him. We again stepped a little further, just like in the 60s and 70s, the era of romantics. And once again they reached out through the thorns to the stars.