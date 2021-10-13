Russian Olga Zaitseva was taken away medals for the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Sport-Express

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) annulled the results of Russian Olga Zaitseva, shown at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, a year after the Court of Arbitration for Sport found her guilty of an anti-doping rule violation

International Biathlon Union (IBU) updated the protocols of the 2014 Olympics, removing from them the result of the Russian women’s team in the relay. Our team took second place in Sochi after the Ukrainians, but was deprived of awards due to doping charges against Olga Zaitseva.

Eliminated from the protocols and other results of the Russian biathlete – 28th in the sprint, 11th in the pursuit, 15th in the individual race, 23rd in the mass start and 5th in the mixed relay.

On September 24 last year, the Court of Arbitration for Sport published an astonishing decision, finding Zaitseva guilty of violating anti-doping rules, and acquitting her national teammates Yana Romanov and Olga Vilukhina.

What’s the salt?

Position of the judges CAS seemed illogical, since all trio of suspects trained in the same group and all of them were pointed out by WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov. However, the arbitrators, as follows from the reasoning part of the decision CAS, they preferred to be guided by the evidence, and they spoke against Olga, in whose sample they found too high a salt content. Rodchenkov previously said that in this way, the density of the sample was allegedly increased at the time of its replacement – the salt could help bring the biomaterial to the values ​​specified in the doping testing protocols. Zaitseva herself explained the presence of a large amount of salt in her analyzes by the fact that during the 2014 Olympics she ate a lot of caviar and red fish.

At the stage of the court hearings, the biathlete’s lawyers also said that she was charged with the presence of someone else’s DNA in the samples (this may also indicate a substitution). There was even a version that this DNA belongs to the husband of the athlete and got into the body during sex. Be that as it may, Zaitseva was found guilty, and her results in Sochi-2014 were canceled. Attempts to prove that Olga might not have known about the manipulation of her samples, even if they were, were unsuccessful. It should also be noted that two and a half years have passed from the moment the charges were brought to the promulgation of the court’s decision, and from the moment of the court’s decision to the revision of the results of the 2014 Olympics – another year. This slowness is explained by the fact that the biathlete has long finished her career and now officially does not work in the sports field.

At the very beginning of this saga, Zaitsev, Romanov and Vilukhin, with the support of the former head of the SBR Mikhail Prokhorov, tried to file a libel suit against Grigory Rodchenkov in an American court. But due to the peculiarities of US legislation, it was not possible to bring this case to a hearing – the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory is in the witness protection program, and it is almost impossible to bring him to justice, especially in the face of opposition from the American special services. Verdict CAS Zaitseva protested in a Swiss tribunal. His decision was expected this summer, but the verdict has not yet been announced.

From athlete to coach

As a result of the revision of the results of the women’s relay at the 2014 Olympics, the Norwegian national team went second, and the Czech team went third. Olga Zaitseva herself is still a two-time Olympic champion (she received both titles in the relay races at the 2006 and 2010 Games). The star biathlete practically stopped performing after the Sochi Olympics and at one time even served as the head coach of the Russian national team. Then she went on maternity leave, and in the fall of 2017, information appeared that anti-doping proceedings were initiated against Zaitseva and other Russian biathletes as a result of the testimony of Grigory Rodchenkov.

The athlete herself has repeatedly categorically denied her participation in doping schemes. Even during her biathlon career, Olga was a categorical opponent of doping, like the German coach Wolfgang Pichler, under whom she trained before the Sochi Olympics. But in December 2017, the IOC disciplinary commission found Zaitseva guilty of manipulating samples along with a large group of other Russian participants in Sochi 2014. This decision was appealed, the consideration of which CAS dragged on for two and a half years. In the meantime, Zaitseva was nominated for the SBR Presidium, however, given the saga of defending her honest name, she withdrew her candidacy.