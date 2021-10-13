Russian striker “Rangers” Kravtsov refused to go to the AHL, the club allowed him to look for another team in the NHL

At the end of the last NHL season, the New York Rangers were considered one of the most Russian clubs in the North American League. Five of our compatriots – goalkeepers – were on contracts with the “blue-shirts” Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgievas well as forwards Artemy Panarin, Pavel Buchnevich and Vitaly Kravtsov… But in the offseason, the concept of development of one of the most popular clubs in the league has undergone dramatic changes.

By and large, the trigger for global changes was the ending of the last regular season. A fun and playful team in key matches of the season David Quinn bumped into an angry and aggressive team Barry Trotza… The Rangers suffered two devastating defeats to the New York Islanders and lost their chances of making the playoffs. And the crown of the failed ending of the regular season was Panarin’s injury, received in a collision with the enforcers of “Washington” Tom Wilson… Even earlier, the most expensive defender of the team received damage Jacob Trumpet…





As a result, the front office of the Rangers decided to change the vector of selection work and add muscle mass to the team. To begin with, the “blue shirts” were exchanged for “St. Louis” Pavel Buchnevich, having received instead of the overall enforcer Sammy Ble… Then the new management of the American club exchanged one of the main tough guys of the NHL from Vegas. Ryan Reeves, and then, as free agents, players such as Dryden Hunt and Jarred Tinordi… The names of these hockey players hardly tell you anything, but both hockey players successfully passed the Rangers training camp, winning a place in the team Gerard Galland for the opening match of the season with Washington.

But the 21-year-old Russian Kravtsov, following the results of the training camp, was sent to the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. During training camp, he played in three exhibition matches and scored one goal. At the end of the preseason, Kravtsov was injured, due to which he missed the last exhibition matches. The injury was not serious, and Vitaly hoped to be included in the main team, but he did not find a place in the application.

“Why did I make such a decision about Vitaly? I like Kravi. He is a good hockey player … But our task is to decide on 23 players who must show the best hockey and give us the maximum chance of winning. This is what we did, ”the experienced Canadian mentor avoided a direct answer to the question of why Kravtsov did not find a place in the Rangers’ bid.





But in reality, it is not difficult to understand the logic of the decision. 21-year-old Kravtsov has an undeniable talent, but there is no place for him in the top 6 or even in the top 9 of the new Rangers. Last season, he played 20 games in the NHL as part of the club and scored 4 (2 + 2) points. According to American insiders, Kravtsov himself believed that his experience from the past season and the level of play he showed in the preseason was enough to qualify for a place in the main squad of the “blue shirts”, but the club adhered to a different position.

To correctly understand the prospects of Kravtsov, it was enough to carefully read the words of Galland, which he uttered during his first press conference as head coach of the Rangers. “I don’t think that young players should play in the fourth link. There are top 6 and top 9 for them, and in the fourth line they will not be of much use. We know that our team has very talented young hockey players. And we must give them the opportunity to prove themselves to the fullest. They will have every chance to show themselves, but they must also correspond to our program. They must prove they deserve ice time. I look at our roster and I see a very talented team, so they have to make sure they are worthy of the playing time they get. We want to develop players, but we also want to win every match. Such is the situation, ”Galland said back in July.



Kravtsov could claim a place at the base if the old management remained in the club, which drafted him. Three years ago, the Russian was selected in the draft under the ninth number, and the previous management was interested in the Russian playing in the team. After all, otherwise it would be difficult to explain to the owners of the club why such a high choice was spent on Vitaly. But those people are no longer in the team – and the new leadership does not have to explain themselves for actions from the past.

Now Kravtsov has given up a trip to the AHL, in fact, breaking off relations with the club. Now there is no way back to Broadway for him – and the Rangers could disqualify the Russian player until the end of the contract. But the club decided to disperse with their prospect in the world and not bring the matter to a scandal. New hockey player agent Dan Milstein permission has been given to search the market for options for his client. If this happens, then the Russian can get a fresh start in his overseas career. Otherwise, Vitaly will have to consider the option of returning to Traktor, which is on a great move in the KHL.