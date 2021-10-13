Ryan Gosling becomes TAG Heuer’s new Ambassador

The actor tried on a watch from the updated Carrera line

The Hollywood actor has become the ambassador of the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer. TAG Heuer and Ryan Gosling combine love for what they do, laid-back style and a passion for excellence. “We are delighted to announce Ryan Gosling as TAG Heuer’s Global Ambassador. As a star early in his career, he became a man of legend, mysterious and incomprehensible. As a true professional who very carefully selects projects and gives them all the creative energy, Ryan not only shapes his character, but also contributes to the development of the film industry as a whole. The movie “Drive” perfectly demonstrates who we are today. As for our company, we are always happy to be involved in creative projects, ”says Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, on the choice of an ambassador.

Ryan Gosling for TAG Heuer

The appointment of a brand ambassador coincides with the launch of a renewed line of iconic TAG Heuer Carrera watches, first produced in the 60s. The new collection includes 13 pieces, whose design reinterprets the classic elegance of the historic model in a modern way in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date and TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time in a 41 mm case, the TAG Heuer Carrera Date in a 39 mm case and TAG Heuer Carrera Date with a diameter of 29 mm.

TAG Heuer Carrera

The novelties are presented in stainless steel cases – 12 models with a steel bracelet equipped with H-links with an innovative design, and one model with a leather strap, as well as a black, blue, white or silver dial decorated with the new Carrera logo. The 39 and 41 mm TAG Heuer Carrera are equipped with self-winding caliber 5, a new case with improved bindings, a date window, and larger hands and improved integration of hour markers.

TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41mm

The TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time is equipped with a self-winding caliber 7 with a dial with enlarged hour and minute hands and a refined Twin-Time hand tip. The TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm automatic caliber 9 features a redesigned case with improved fastenings and a new H-link bracelet. The dial of this model is complemented by enlarged hands and refined hour markers that reflect the light and are inspired by the origins of the Carrera collection. The 29 mm models also have a new and improved version of the date window at 6 o’clock with diamond markings.

TAG Heuer Carrera 39mm

TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29mm

