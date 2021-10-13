Ryan Reynolds complained about upcoming Christmas

The family of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively intends to celebrate Christmas very modestly at home this year. The couple will spend the holiday only with three daughters – six-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and one-year-old Betty.

In the story, Reynolds said that they will celebrate Christmas with such a composition for the first time. Previously, other relatives always gathered for the holidays.

“My kids won’t see their grandparents this year at Christmas. No friends, no aunts and uncles. It sucks. Hats off to many others who have to do the same, ”said Reynolds.

At the same time, Ryan assures that during a pandemic he is glad to spend so much time with his daughters. According to him, he was born into a family where there were only boys: the actor has several older brothers. That is why raising girls was a real adventure for him. But he’s glad he was able to find out what it’s like to be the father of three daughters.

“If suddenly something terrible happens in my life, they will be the first on whom I rely. They have wisdom and strength, as well as calmness and courage, ”the Hollywood actor described his children.

Recall that many celebrities have already complained about the inability to get together for Christmas with the whole family. One of the most talked about cases was for the first time in more than 70 years, the abolished tradition of the British royal family to get together.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Julia Malashikhina