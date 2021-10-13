Ryan Reynolds is incredibly pumped up in a new trailer

Canadian actor and film producer Ryan Reynolds looks very excited in the new trailer for his upcoming comedy “Main Character.” Watch this video.

Ryan Reynolds has taken on his biggest role – literally. The 44-year-old actor looks extremely excited in a new music video promoting the upcoming action comedy “Protagonist”, which will be released on August 13th. The film follows a bank teller named Guy (Ryan) who discovers that he is a minor character in a video game that is about to go offline.

The actor presumably plays multiple roles in the film, as the video shows two Ryans: Guy and an incredibly pumped-up guy, a blonde giant with abdominal muscles that resembles a cross between Dwayne Johnson and Hulk… After he knocks the ground out from under Guy’s feet, the pumped-up guy offers a confession.

“Am I a role model? I do not know. I mean, I know you hear actors complaining about how hard their movie training is – and I’ll tell you, I don’t have time for that, ”he says.

“I was this week and I have to tell you that everything is going well.” The transformed Ryan starts each day with a “protein bomb” made “entirely of human muscle” that is “completely organic” and “illegal.”

Although now he can’t fit into his suit Deadpool, “Life is growth,” he says in the video. He then referred to his wife Blake Lively and said:

“I really became a real father to our youngest daughter when I was so muscular. The child became so grown up that he was already wearing shoes, which was strange for Blake. “

The cast of the film directed by Sean Levy

In the director’s film Shauna Levy also starred Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery. In the July interview Collider Ryan talked about the impact of The Truman Show.

“The idea of ​​the aquarium is an integral part of the DNA of this film,” he said.

“Film of 1998 The Truman Show – the same part of this film as “Alien” and “Back to the Future”and all this wish fulfillment, Amblyn’s entertainment, which appeared in the 80s and 90s, in which I was raised, and I think this is something that we don’t have much in the cinema. “

“Desire fulfillment is an important part of life,” he added.

“So, wish fulfillment is an important part of our DNA and our appearance. So these elements were very important to me. Movie “The Truman Show”Really was a calling card. From the point of view that this is the next level and really takes the idea to another place, I thought it was such a great job. “