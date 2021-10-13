Ryan Reynolds trolled Hugh Jackman on his birthday. Wolverine has already answered

Hugh Jackman turned 53 yesterday, and of course Ryan Reynolds did not miss the holiday. Especially for this occasion, the Canadian actor put on socks with his friend’s face and posted the video on TikTok. In the background is the song A Million Dreams, which Jackman performed in the musical “The Greatest Showman”.

Reynolds captioned the video with the words, “Look, I’m not telling you how to celebrate Hugh Jackman’s birthday. So you don’t tell me either. “

@vancityreynolds

Socks to be Hugh.

♬ A Million Dreams – Ziv Zaifman & Hugh Jackman & Michelle Williams

Hugh Jackman later thanked everyone for the congratulations on Twitter and also mentioned Reynolds: “He wears socks with my face, and many are wondering where to buy them. You won’t find them anywhere, since he made them himself. I know this is very sad. In any case, ask him about it himself. He could make a pair for you or give away the socks he wore himself. “



Thanks!

Hugh Jackman has previously confirmed that he is not going to return to the role of Wolverine. In the summer, the actor posted a photo with the Marvel Studios boss, which many fans took as a hint: