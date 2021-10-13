Salavat Yulaev – Ak Bars – 2: 3B – video, goals, review of the KHL regular championship match

In the second round of the green derby, there was both a soccer goal and a comeback for Salavat in 39 seconds. But Kazan won again.

An amazing goal in the KHL! Ak Bars forward scored with a header and could not believe in his luck

“Ufa residents will now be more angry. Today a wounded animal will come out on the ice, “Ak Bars striker said about the rival in the” green derby ” Alexander Burmistrov… Salavat Yulaev deserves such a comparison for two reasons. The first is a dry defeat in Kazan nine days ago, the second is a dry defeat to SKA in the last match, which Tomi Lyamsya called the worst of the season.



Related news Burmistrov – about the “green derby”: “Salavat” will go out on the ice as a wounded animal

Either “Ak Bars” decided that it was necessary to act carefully with the wounded animal, or it was not ready for the starting pressure of “Salavat”, but at first the Kazanians sat down in a deep defense. There was always a crowd on their patch, but it did not come to dangerous moments. The guests blocked many of the shots, were the first on the rebounds, but also Timur Bilyalov there was enough work, I had to be on the alert all the time and help out at the right time. The best chance to open an account came from Alexey Pustozerov, who threw at close range, but the goalkeeper parried, and there was no one to finish off the rebound.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the KHL website.

Juha Metsola I was frankly bored in my own half of the site. “Ak Bars” not only didn’t deliver the puck to him, but didn’t even go on the attack, and often simply threw back. Unpromising, but reliable. For the first time Metsola entered the game five minutes before the break, but with such a throw he could only miss if he fell asleep.

However, from this throw, “Ak Bars” began to enter a foreign zone more often, and after the break, went on the offensive altogether. Not immediately, but it worked, and in a rather unexpected way. And the place.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the KHL website.

Fast attack two in one, Dmitry Kagarlitsky moves to the center and shoots, Metsola hits with a pancake, the puck hits the head Nikolay Kovalenko and bounces off into an empty corner! The young striker himself could not believe his luck and looked extremely surprised. “Just run to the gate and that’s it. He will do everything himself, master! ” – Kovalenko laughed at the flash interview.

“Salavat” managed to level the game for a while, but this did not bring abandoned goals. 40 minutes passed, and another steering wheel loomed on the horizon in a principled match. In the third period, little changed, Salavat was unable to break through the defensive formations of the guests, Ak Bars fully controlled the situation, attacked more variedly and more often and soon celebrated success again. Dmitry Voronkov grabbed the puck, entered the zone and threw it from under the defender into the near corner.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the KHL website.

It seemed that the victory for Ak Bars was already in his pocket, but that was not the case! First he helped the rivals Nikita Dynyakgrabbing two minutes. By the end of the majority Shakir Mukhamadullin was at the right time in the right place – the puck bounced into the goal from his stick after a shot by Granlund.

And if heroic deeds were expected from Mukhamadullin, then the author of the next goal was Dmitry Alalykin – 13th striker, who spent the whole game on the bench. He went out on the ice for one shift, threw, the puck crawled into Bilyalov’s “house” and slowly crossed the line. Comeback in 39 seconds – this is the plot, this is the “green derby”! Emotions boiled, here and there on the ice skirmishes broke out, went off.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the KHL website.

“Salavat” managed to escape a dry defeat and grab one point, but the second round of the derby also remained with “Ak Bars”. In the bullet series, Kagarlitsky and Burmistrov were able to outwit Metsola, and Bilyalov, in turn, played flawlessly. This is the sixth consecutive victory of Ak Bars over Salavat.