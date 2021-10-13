SEBA Bank Launches Cryptocurrency Income Program | Blockchain24

Customers of the Swiss financial institution SEBA Bank will soon be able to generate income from their cryptocurrencies in the SEBA Earn program. Clients can currently generate income from Polkadot, Tezos and Cardano, but the bank said it plans to add more proof-of-stake protocols in the coming months.

In a statement on October 13, SEBA Bank said that investors can use its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) lending services to generate profits under the SEBA Earn program. According to the bank, which specializes in providing digital assets, it planned to integrate support for other cryptocurrencies.

“As institutional interest in digital assets grows, investors have an increasingly widespread appetite for cryptoassets, with a particular interest in services such as staking, DeFi and centralized cryptocurrency borrowing and lending,” said SEBA Bank CEO Guido Bühler.

SEBA said institutions will be able to profit from their staking and decentralized financing, or DeFi, programs, in addition to centralized lending and borrowing.

SEBA, one of the first banks to specialize in digital assets and licensed to hold custody in Switzerland, has been involved in the crypto industry since its founding in 2018. Last year, Banque de France selected SEBA to participate in its pilot digital euro pilot project aimed at exploring the feasibility of using central bank digital currencies for cross-border payments.