Sergey Semak: “All the players of the Russian national team returned to the team without injuries”

The head coach of Zenit spoke about the preparation of the team for the match with Arsenal, the strengths of the Tula and the condition of the injured players.

Sergey Semak:

Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

– Sergei Bogdanovich, the team held a warm-up in the gym today. Is this due to the fact that it is already cool outside and will be like this until summer, or is it part of a periodic training process?

– This is part of the training process. Depending on what we need, we decide where to do this work – on the field or in the hall.

– Russian nationals have joined the team. Are all of them healthy and preparing for the match in Tula?
– Those who played for the national team more than others will have a recovery session. Those who have spent less time on the field will train partly with the rest of the team. All our collections are back, there is no damage.

– Have Vyacheslav Karavaev and Claudinho returned to the general group?
– Vyacheslav Karavaev returned, began to work in the general group. Claudinho – not yet.

– There is already a decision on how will Vilmar Barrios get to the match with Arsenal? Fly straight to Tula?
– This is a big question that is still under discussion. At the moment, his participation in the match, as well as his arrival in Tula, is a big question.

– Do you manage to watch the games of the national teams in which the Zenit players play? For example, Barrios was recognized as one of the best in the match Colombia – Brazil.
– Not completely. We watch some matches in full, some – in the format of reports. One way or another, we try to watch all the actions of our players on the field.

– The Russian national team won two victories in two matches, leading its qualifying group. Are you, as a blue-white-blue coach, pleased that Zenit were captains in both meetings?
– I think the most important thing is the result that was needed. The matches were tough, the rivals were tough. The Russian national team took the maximum number of points in a difficult situation – of course, this is great. It is of great importance for us that all the guys returned in a good mood.

– Arsenal are at the rear of the table, but are traditionally strong at home. Why are Tula people dangerous?
– This is a very good and experienced team, while it has young and promising players, footballers from our youth team. A very difficult match awaits us. All games – both away and home – against Arsenal are not easy for us, so we are waiting for another difficult game of the Russian championship.

