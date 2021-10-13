Shayk has nothing to do with it: Kim Kardashian revealed the reason for the divorce from Kanye West

https://ria.ru/20210611/shayk-1736660313.html

Sheik has nothing to do with it: Kim Kardashian revealed the reason for the divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian revealed why she decided to divorce Kanye West, reports E! News. RIA Novosti, 11.06.2021

MOSCOW, June 11 – RIA Novosti. Kim Kardashian revealed why she decided to divorce Kanye West, reports E! News. Kim noted that Kanye was often not around her. However, she got along best with him when he was away from home, and this was not the format of the relationship that she dreamed of. The TV personality and the rapper got married in 2014. They had four children. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce. This became known in February 2021. The press is already attributing a new hobby to the musician. He was spotted with Irina Shayk. Rumors of their romance surfaced at the end of May, however, neither the model nor the rapper has yet confirmed if they are really together. However, insiders have already revealed how Kim Kardashian treats Irina.

