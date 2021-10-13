Stylists have named the worst outfits of the Met Gala 2021: the image of J. Lo became one of them (photos)

Petras put on a dress with a horse’s head.

The other day the Met Gala 2021 ball was held. This time the theme of the evening was the fashion of America… The guests came in the outfits of American designers. But some stars have got conflicting looks, writes Peopletalk.

The list of not the most successful images of the event included singer Jennifer Lopez, who came to the Metropolitan Museum in a Ralph Lauren dress., a fur cape and a wide-brimmed hat.

Also on the list was German singer Kim Petras, who wore a dress with a horse’s head.

“The head of a horse instead of a neckline seems comical, despite the fact that the hairstyle and make-up fit perfectly into the theme. And there are still questions about a dress with a large flower – you rarely see red roses on the ranch, ”the Grazia edition comments on the outfit.

Canadian actor Dan Levy has added a lot of detail to his look.

“There is provocative appliqué in the center of the shirt, fancy puff sleeves, map-print joggers and oversized boots with embellishments. The case when it was worth putting your fashion statement into one piece of outfit, ”the stylist writes.

