Sutormin about the transfer to Zenit for 50 thousand rubles: “Even I can’t know how true it is. I accept jokes normally ”- Football

Russian national team midfielder Alexei Sutormin spoke about his transfer to Zenit from Rubin in 2019.

– You have repeatedly spoken about the transfer to Zenit. However, I did not find a single interview where you would describe the situation in detail. Let’s fill the gap?

– Everything is as simple as possible. People love to think out, constantly look for conspiracies.

Initially, there were negotiations with Zenit, then Rubin appeared. As I remember now: I spent my first training camp with Orenburg. It was the end of June. At that time, I thought that the option with Rubin was more interesting.

– Why?

– They were more interested in me. I talked with Roman Sergeevich Sharonov: the coach told everything about the team, about the role in which he sees me. The negotiations were easier.

However, after moving to Kazan, Zenit continued to be interested in me. I immediately indicated the position that it is necessary to communicate with the leadership of the Kazan team.

You yourself can imagine that after a few days in a new team I come up and declare: “I’m going to St. Petersburg”? This is the ultimate disrespect. The clubs began to discuss the transition, after which I said goodbye and calmly left.

– The amount of the transaction was 50 thousand rubles. What was it?

– Not a question for me. How the clubs agreed among themselves is mostly a matter of the clubs. Jokes aside, but even I can’t know how true it is.

– At one time jokes about 50 thousand were everywhere. Perceived with irony?

– Quite calmly, I could even laugh. My relatives were worried … I had to reassure them: I said that there was no need to worry and take it seriously. Mom was especially offended. She did not understand why people write so much negativity.

– How did you manage to calm you down?

– I tried to explain that people might just want to joke. Even if they have some kind of anger, then you should not react to it.

Isn’t it hard for everyone to stay good? If you react to all the jokes, then your health is not enough. We must be calmer.

– Are you tired of jokes?

– I perceive it normally, but when people are still writing, it’s funny. Guys, two years have passed, you could have come up with something new. If I accidentally stumble upon, I think: well, Christmas trees, sticks, – said Sutormin.