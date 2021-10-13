Sutormin: Dzyuba came up in front of Orenburg: “Did they tell you something before the game with us?”

Midfielder of Zenit and the Russian national team Alexey Sutormin told about his attitude to conversations that “Sochi” and “Orenburg” are the farm clubs of the St. Petersburg team.

“It’s funny to read that Sochi is a Zenit farm. They wrote about Orenburg in exactly the same way. I have a cool example from life that completely destroys all rumors. This was my first game for Orenburg: they hosted Zenit at home. After the first half they were losing 0: 2, but at the beginning of the second one they managed to win back one goal. It was wildly hot outside. Dima Andreev played in our team – at that time he was about 37 – he personally played the whole match with Dzyuba…. You should have seen Dima after the match … He gave absolutely all his strength.

Understand, wild heat, age … Dima was exhausted, and the whole next day the masseurs were conjuring around him. It was not easy for him, but he devoted himself to the game completely … After what I saw in the locker room … When people say that someone is not running on purpose, this is nonsense. I myself gave all my strength that day. We lost with a minimum score: we came to the locker room, everyone was very upset. After all this, reading statements about pharma is simply ridiculous.

On the fifth day of my stay at Zenit – just before the match with Orenburg – Dzyuba came up to me with the words: “Did they really say something to you before the match with us?” I replied, “Of course not. We always fought, and you yourself remember very well that it was not easy for you with us, ”Sutormin said in an interview with the“ Championship ”correspondent Salavat Murtazin.