Taliban kill MMA in Afghanistan. Fighters and promoters flee the country

Kabul, mid-July. Zaki Rasuli is in a hurry – the fighter is training in a gym on the other side of the city. The capital of Afghanistan is full of traffic jams – in the hope of being in time, Rasuli settled behind a police car with a ringing flashing light. In Kabul, improvised devices are regularly blown up – another reason not to stop.

Rasuli not only avoids traffic jams, but also hopes to drive through the city unrecognized. Since 2018, Zaki has fought four fights and won three of them – enough to become one of the most famous athletes in Afghanistan.

When the Afghan fighter first won pro, he received threatening calls. The fighter believed that these were angry fans of losing rivals, but he was still cautious: in Kabul, journalists, human rights defenders, scientists and religious leaders are often killed.

Rasuli parked his car and entered a nondescript building, lost among restaurants, hookah bars and cafes. He went down the steep stairs to the basement converted into a gym. Conservatively: a punching bag, truck tires, several ropes, bars of different weights, fans and lamps sticking out of the walls. In recent years, elite gyms have appeared in Kabul for $ 100 a month, but they are not able to offer what they have here – anonymity. All sports, from volleyball and cricket to the national game Buzkashi, are now banned in Afghanistan.

Rasuli hid behind a piece of cloth to change from jeans to short white shorts and a black T-shirt – a fighter in this outfit would never go out. In the 1990s, the Taliban allowed some sports, but with severe dress restrictions. The habitual appearance of MMA fighters – shorts, naked torso and tattoos – is contrary to the standards of decency of the organization.

Zaki is used to having a lot of fans in Kabul, but two years ago, in peacetime, he met the strangest fan. A fighter tended land on a family plot in Maidan-Wardak, a province known for its unsafe conditions. On that day, a bearded man in a black turban approached Rasuli.

“I know you, I saw you on TV. Aren’t you that fighter? I was so happy when you won the last fight, we were all happy. Everyone here supports you, ”the man said to the astonished Rasuli in Pashto (the official language of Afghanistan – Eurosport). The bearded man and the fighter chatted a little while the athlete’s father watched them. “You know he’s a Taliban, right?” – said Rasuli the eldest son when the man in the turban left.

The fighter understood perfectly well what five years of repressive Taliban rule meant, even if he did not remember anything. The men were forced to grow beards and beat those who did not show up at the mosque during prayer. It is amazing that one of the representatives of this group not only recognized Rasuli, but also expressed sincere support.

Another star of Afghan MMA is Wahid Najand. In December 2020, he defeated Rasuli and defended the belt of the country’s main promotion with the unusual name Snow Leopard Fighting Championship (SLFC). The welterweight champion admitted that even before the Taliban seized Afghanistan, local fighters were afraid that they would come for them. “We train, but we do not take our eyes out of the door – God forbid that someone would come in,” Nazhand feared.

Najand passed through extreme poverty: he once traded in books and earned 63 cents a day. The first fight in 2015 also did not look like a door to a new life. “I entered an octagon in a dark room, and sewage was dripping onto the canvas from a sewer pipe from above. Imagine that you are standing in front of a rival and trying to forget the stench that pervades everything around you, ”Wahid recalled.

With the arrival of the Taliban, the sport in Afghanistan will not be the same. An extremist organization is ready to kill, if only convenient laws are established in the country. The Kabul fighter, who wished to remain anonymous, lost his brother and sister. The murder of relatives is a warning that you should not go out to fights. The athlete trains children, but does not know how long it will last – the Taliban have not yet banned the cultivation of new fighters.

In August 2021, the media published videos of Afghans trying to enter planes and leave the country. Among them was Abdul Wasi Sharifi, founder of the Truly Grand Fighting Championship promotion. From 2018 to 2021, Sharifi organized 13 tournaments, including those with the participation of women. Sharifi and other TGFC staff spent several nights at the Kabul airport but were unable to escape.

“Civil activists and journalists were arrested during the demonstrations, the Taliban beat them with sticks and cables. I was also hit when I was standing at the exit from the airport. We are trying to leave the country as soon as possible. Hopefully the MMA community around the world, especially the UFC, will help us.

The Taliban are against MMA – they say punching to the face is prohibited. Two years ago I organized a women’s tournament and received many threatening letters and phone calls from the Taliban demanding that the girls stop performing. We did not stop and again organized women’s live shows on TV, ”said the promoter.

First aid came from Australia. MMA BEAST Championship President Jason Hoad has applied for a refugee and humanitarian visa for Sharifi and three fighters. “He is an amazing person, we were going to organize a joint BEAST and TGFC championship. As soon as the Taliban seized power, I immediately became worried. As a front line veteran hunting the Taliban, I have personally witnessed their barbaric attacks. I write to Sharifi every couple of hours to make sure he is off and keeps moving, ”Hoad said.

Sharifi is counting on Hoad because he and other Afghans are unlikely to receive help from the UFC. The organization will not get into politics – even the always not indifferent Khabib stepped aside on the question of Afghanistan. Nurmagomedov said that he had nothing to do with the country, which attracted the ire of fans – he had to apologize and change his testimony. It is not clear how the phrases “It hurts for them, I worry” and “I did not want to touch on politics” got along in one speech. Perhaps the love of millions of Muslims for Habib is a good reason to draw attention to this particular situation.

Women’s sport in Afghanistan is a verdict. Terrorists will destroy football

