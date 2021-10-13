“That was not enough yet.” Karpin – about his reaction to the collision of Smolov and Kuzyaev

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin told how he reacted to the collision of forward Fyodor Smolov and Daler Kuzyaev in training before the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia, and also expressed dissatisfaction that information about the episode was leaked to the media.

In the match against Slovakia, Kuzyaev played in a protective mask, and Smolov had a distinct black eye on his face.

– Collision of Smolov and Kuzyaev in training. What did you think at that moment?

– This is not enough for us yet.

– How did the collision happen?

– Game moment. Remember how in the recent derby with Spartak Zabolotny and one of the Spartak players collided heads? Anton gave the pass, ran forward and crashed with his head … This was approximately the case in training.

– There were fears that everything could seriously end?

– Of course.

– Have you considered someone to be recruited to the national team?

– While the examinations were going on … And there was no longer time to call anyone.

– Journalists instantly learned about the collision incident at training. Does it bother you that information has leaked?

– Strains. I don’t know how they found out.

– Not even a thought?

– I understand.

– Have you had similar situations in clubs?

– Yes.

– More often you manage to find where the ends come from?

– Yes. And we will find in the national team.

– How did it all end in the clubs?

– Dismissal.

In eight rounds of World Cup 2022 qualification, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the group H standings, two points ahead of second-placed Croatia.

