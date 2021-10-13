The coaching staff of the Russian national team for the Olympic Games became known: Zhamnov, Kudashov, Fedorov, Gonchar, Nabokov

The story of the formation of the coaching staff of the Russian national team for the Olympic Games in 2022 resembled a detective story. Immediately after the departure of the national team in the quarterfinals of the last World Cup, it was obvious that the positions Valeria Bragina staggered strongly. However, for the time being, the Russian hockey federation supported the head coach and said that it was Bragin who would take the national team to Olympic Beijing.





Oleg Znarok is the most unfortunate person of the year. He’s been given a ride twice already!

That all changed in mid-September, when the NHL reached a preliminary agreement with the IIHF about the participation of its players in the main tournament of the fourth year. After that, it finally became clear to everyone that the coaching staff of the Russian national team needed serious changes. First, the head of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak announced that the head coach of the national team would be Oleg Znarok, leading the Russian team to victory at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. But for political reasons, the appointment of Znark fell through.

As a result, the decision had to be made by the Expert Council, which recommended the appointment of Alexei Zhamnov to the post of head coach. According to our information, it was Zhamnov who became a candidate, which was approved by all the most powerful and authoritative camps of domestic hockey, while not everyone wanted to see Znark in the national team. The contract with the specialist has not yet been signed, but affixing signatures on paper remains a formal moment. After the approval of Zhamnov, who had never worked as a head coach on a permanent basis, in a new position, the question arose about the formation of his coaching staff.





Zhamnov is a compromise option in the clan war. How the coach was chosen for the Russian national team

Until October 12, Zhamnov had to provide the same Expert Council with candidates for the coaching staff of the Olympic team. And, it seems, the final point was set in this issue. Information appeared that the Russian national team will indeed go to the capital of China under the leadership of Zhamnov, and Sergey Fedorov, Alexey Kudashov, Sergey Gonchar and Evgeny Nabokov will help him. This should be officially announced on October 18th.



Related news Source: Gonchar, Nabokov, Fedorov and Kudashov – at the headquarters of the Russian national team for the 2022 Olympics

Let’s figure out what functions the listed coaches may have at the Olympic tournament and how they got into the national team.

Sergey Fedorov (head coach of CSKA)

The legendary hockey player in the past made his debut in the coaching profession at a very respectable age. Fyodorov, 51, has worked at CSKA in various positions since 2012, and since 2013 has been a member of the club’s supervisory board. Over the past years, Fedorov sometimes went on the ice with the main team of the army system and helped the central strikers in practicing the game on face-offs. The July appointment as head coach of CSKA was unexpected both for the hockey community and for Fedorov himself, who did not take an active part in the club’s breeding activities in the offseason.

Under the leadership of Sergei Viktorovich, the army club at the start of the regular season shows rather unstable hockey, alternating solid games with frankly disastrous ones. For example, last week the army team first beat Dynamo Moscow dry (3: 0), and a few days later sensationally lost to Kunlun Red Star (1: 2), this season, in fact, the Chinese national team. As a result, CSKA is currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with 11 wins in 17 matches.

A convincing result for the appointment of a coach to the Russian national team? Apparently, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation decided that yes. Probably, it is no secret to anyone that Fedorov’s candidacy was actively lobbied by the so-called army camp. Two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov even offered to appoint Fedorov to the post of head coach of the Russian national team. But it seems that a compromise was reached as a result – and the 51-year-old coach will become Zhamnov’s assistant. Obviously, in the national team, Sergei Viktorovich should be responsible for playing the majority.



Related news “I had a completely different opinion.” Fetisov – on the appointment of Znarka as the head coach of the national team

Alexey Kudashov (head coach of Dynamo Moscow)

The 50-year-old specialist was the head coach of the Russian national team in the 2019/2020 season, combining work with a position at SKA. Due to the pandemic, the KHL season was stopped, and at the same time the world championship was canceled, for which Kudashov, in parallel with his work in the club, was preparing the Russian national team. During the stages of the Eurotour, the coach experimented with the lineup, driving over 50 candidates for the national team through the national team. By the world championship, Kudashov had to decide on the optimal composition, but the world championship was canceled, and the coach came under a flurry of criticism for his unsuccessful performance at the Eurotour. Despite this, according to Kudashov, he and the coaching staff were offered to extend the contract for one year, but he decided to leave his posts.





“I was offered to remain the head coach.” Kudashov on leaving the Russian national team and SKA

Kudashov missed the next season, after which he headed Dynamo Moscow in the last offseason. Under the leadership of a new coach, the blue and white gave the best start in their history in the KHL, but at the beginning of October they slowed down noticeably. Dynamo faced a certain crisis in their game, surrendered strongly in movement and naturally suffered three defeats in the last four matches. It is possible that the physical decline is explained by the Olympic season, in which the load on the players is distributed differently than usual, because in January-February all teams will prepare again for the start of the playoffs.

But, as in the case of CSKA, it will not be the head coach, but his assistants, who will be responsible for Dynamo’s preparation for the playoffs, because Kudashov himself, apparently, will be busy with the Russian national team. What sector of work can a specialist in a national team be responsible for? Obviously, for the tactical component of the game, because Kudashov is considered one of the best analysts in the KHL. Alexey Nikolaevich, already finishing his playing career in Moscow “Dynamo”, was preparing for the transition to coaching and actively outlined the lessons of Oleg Znark.

Sergey Gonchar (unemployed)

The 47-year-old began his coaching career in the 2015/2016 season as a Development Specialist for the Pittsburgh Penguins. In this role, the legendary defender in the past worked for two seasons, in each of which he won the Stanley Cup with the team. After his second title, Potter was promoted to join Mike Sullivan’s headquarters as a defensive coach.

In this status, he spent three seasons, but the results of the Penguins were already on the decline. The leaders of the American team became very susceptible to injuries – and in the post-championship seasons, “Pittsburgh” did not manage to go even further than the second round of the playoffs. In 2020, the Penguins failed to overcome even the qualification barrier – and the club’s management decided to change Sullivan’s assistants in order to infuse a new life into the team.

The contract with the Russian coach was not extended – and he left the team along with Mark Rekki and Jacques Martin. After Gonchar left Pittsburgh, there were various talks about the possible appointment of a specialist to one of the KHL clubs, but the coach himself never hid the fact that he was not eager to return to Russia on a permanent basis due to marital status.



Related news Gonchar: The KHL would be good for me, but I can’t leave my family and leave

Over the past year, Gonchar has remained unemployed, and now he is close to making his debut in the coaching staff of the Russian national team. Information about the upcoming appointment of a coach was leaked back in August, when Tretyak announced that a coach with experience in the NHL could be brought in to work with the Russian national team at the Beijing Olympics.

“As for the coaching staff, it depends on who will play. If there are NHL players at the Olympics, then we will see who from there are coaches to take. Now we do not raise this question, because we do not know who will play, ”TASS quoted Tretyak as saying.

Photo: Joe Sargent / NHLI via Getty Images

By some simple calculations, it was clear that we were talking about the Potter. Indeed, in the last decade, only two Russian coaches have worked in the strongest league in the world (the second of them will be discussed further). It’s easy to figure out the possible role of Gonchar in the Russian national team. It is clear that in the national team Sergey will be responsible for the game of the defenders. How will he do it? The issue is controversial, because Gonchar’s coaching experience is still incomprehensible. He won his victories as a development coach, and when he got on the bench, it cannot be said that the defense of Pittsburgh under him progressed greatly.

Evgeny Nabokov (San Jose Sharks goalkeeping coach)

Nabokov’s coaching career is somewhat similar to the post-game career of the aforementioned Gonchar. The legendary goalkeeper in the past moved on to coaching at the club where he made a name for himself – San Jose. For three years, Eugene combined the position of a development coach with the role of a scout. In these roles, he worked for four seasons, earning a natural increase in status.

In December 2019, San Jose confirmed the resignation of head coach Peter Debourg and his coaching staff. Steve Spott, Dave Barr and goalkeeping manager Johan Hedberg also left the team. Bob Bugner took over as acting head coach. The new Sharks coaching staff includes Roy Sommer, Mike Ricci and Nabokov.



Related news Knizhov: Nabokov has great authority in San Jose. I listen to the words of the legend

It is curious that the renowned goalkeeper ended his playing career in 2015 at the Tampa Bay Lightning. This happened in the same season when the future two-time Stanley Cup winner Andrei Vasilevsky made his debut in the “Lightning” squad. Six years ago, Evgeny and Andrei managed to intersect in one system. In the 2014/2015 season, Nabokov played 11 games for the Lightning, acting as Ben Bishop’s backup.

In his last season in his career, the experienced goalkeeper was no longer playing the best way and at the beginning of 2015 he was put up for draft refusals, after which he was traded to San Jose, where he ended his career a day later. And Vasilevsky received a call to the main team of “Tampa”, where in the same season he made his debut in the playoffs when Bishop broke down. Now everything goes to the fact that Nabokov will be responsible for the preparation of Vasilevsky at the first Olympics in the career of the best goalkeeper in modern Russia.