The country that recognized bitcoin mined on the volcano: Cryptocurrency: Economy: Lenta.ru

El Salvador – the first country in the world to officially recognize a cryptocurrency – mined 0.00599179 bitcoin, or $ 269, from the energy it received from the volcano, CNBC reported.

Salvador President Nayib Bukele in his Twitter posted a video from a power plant at the foot of the volcano. The video shows a shipping container filled with drilling rigs and equipment. Bukele noted that this project is still at the development stage, and the mining of the cryptocurrency was carried out as part of the testing of the system.

In June, Bukele instructed Minor Gil, head of state-owned energy company LaGeo, to start mining bitcoins using “cheap, 100% clean and renewable energy from volcanoes.” According to official figures, geothermal energy in El Salvador accounts for almost a quarter of all energy production.

Cryptocurrency was considered harmful to the environment due to energy-intensive mining, but the start of mining bitcoins using the energy of volcanoes can make a difference. “A completely renewable, untapped energy source is now powered entirely by Bitcoin,” said miner Brandon Arvanagi, calling Bitcoin the greatest renewable energy accelerator in history.

CoinDesk expert Isaiah Douglas said that Bitcoin mining harms the planet’s ecology much less than is commonly believed. He urged not to exaggerate the damage from energy consumption in the production of digital money, since renewable energy sources are widely used in it, and many representatives of the crypto market are working to reduce carbon emissions in the world.